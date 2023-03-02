Framingham Democratic official steps down after backlash over comments about children with special needs

Committee members voted 27-0, to “repudiate” Hugo’s comments during a special meeting on Sunday. But after nearly three hours of discussion, they voted 11-16, with one abstention, not to consider removing him.

Michael Hugo described his Feb. 7 comments made before the City Council as “offensive and hurtful” when he issued an immediate apology.

With Senate President Karen Spilka and other Democratic party leaders calling for him to step down, the chairman of Framingham’s Democratic committee announced his resignation Thursday over what he termed “my unfortunate misstatement” last month about children with disabilities and the cost of their education.

By Thursday, Spilka and other Democrats were issuing statements and calling for Hugo to step down. Within hours, after discussion with his wife, family, colleagues, and Spilka, Hugo made his announcement in an e-mailed statement.

“I have decided that my resignation is necessary to eliminate any distraction from the important work of the local Democratic Committee, as well as the State Party,” Hugo’s statement said. “I thank the Committee members for their recent show of support in defeating a motion to even discuss my removal, thus this is of my own volition.”

“I feel it is what is best for the Committee, my loved ones, my emotional and physical health, our cause and those I serve in my work,” Hugo said. “While I am stepping down as Chair after over a decade of service as an officer, I plan to continue to do the work of the party.”

Hugo, 70, served eight years as secretary and three years as chair. He will remain a committee member. When reached by telephone Thursday evening, Hugo said his statement “really basically says it all.”

“I don’t want to be the reason for work not getting done by the committee, and it’s really been a distraction,” Hugo said. “It’s important work to try to keep democracy alive and to protect the integrity of the voting process.”

Spilka’s statement disavowed Hugo’s actions and words and called for his resignation.

“As the sister and longtime legal guardian of a sister with Down syndrome, I have dedicated my career to advocating for the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities, and my life to raising awareness of the challenges they face and the opportunities they deserve,” Spilka said. “Michael Hugo’s comments were egregious and totally unacceptable, and not reflective of our values. It is in the best interest of the community that he steps aside.”

The controversy stems from a letter submitted to the City Council on Feb. 6 in support of a proclamation affirming state law that protects abortion access and warns against crisis pregnancy centers, organizations known for trying to dissuade women from having abortions.

State officials have warned that the centers often provide inaccurate information about abortion risks and have staff who are unqualified to perform ultrasounds and provide flawed or misleading results.

That could lead to more children being born with physical and cognitive disabilities, Hugo suggested in the letter. That would ultimately cost the town, and thus taxpayers, more money, he wrote.

“Is the state going to cover the costs of special education for a down’s syndrome affected child?” Hugo wrote. “How much does Framingham’s Public School Department pay for unreimbursed special needs school transportation, specialized education and durable supplies?”

When the City Council discussed the measure at its Feb. 7 meeting, Hugo elaborated on his concerns.

“Our fear is that if an unqualified stenographer misdiagnoses a heart defect, an organ defect, spina bifida or an encephalopathic defect, that becomes a very local issue because our school budget will have to absorb the cost of a child in special education, supplying lots and lots of special services to children who were born with the defect,” Hugo said according to a video recording of the meeting posted on Facebook.

His comments drew a swift rebuke from those in attendance, including several members of the city’s Democratic committee.

State Representative Jack Lewis, D-Framingham, privately asked Hugo to resign, according to a post on Facebook.

“What has occurred in Framingham over the last several weeks has been deeply painful,” Lewis wrote. “The movements for disability rights and reproductive equity are both deeply rooted in a commitment to bodily autonomy. Mike Hugo’s comments before the city council last month were offensive, hurt the progress of these movements, and do not represent my views or those of other leaders advocating for reproductive and disability rights. I join my colleagues in disavowing and denouncing his words.”





Hugo’s apology said “nothing in my comments was meant to be derogatory or hurtful.”

“Unfortunately, my remarks were poorly drafted, hastily put together, and as a result, they did not accurately reflect the meaning of what I was trying to say,” Hugo said at the time.

On Thursday, Hugo apologized again.

“I wish to reiterate that I am sorry for distracting from a major victory for freedom of choice, and for harm to the differently-abled community at large, Hugo’s statement said.

The committee on Thursday acknowledged receipt of Hugo’s notice of resignation on its website without elaboration and announced Hugo’s temporary successors.

“In accordance with the bylaws of the FDC, Rosamond Hooper-Hamersley and Cesar Stewart-Morales will fill the vacancy as Co-Chairs of the FDC effective immediately.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.