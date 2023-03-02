Luck about to run out for winner of unclaimed $100,000 winning Mass Cash ticket that’s about to expire

Luck is about to run out for the owner of a winning $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold on St. Patrick’s Day last year that has gone unclaimed and is about to expire, the State Lottery Commission said.

The ticket, with the winning numbers 03-10-11-18-22, is set to expire on March 17, the State Lottery Commission said in a statement. The ticket was sold at the Star Market at 795 Providence Highway in Dedham on March 17, 2022.

“Prizes up to $100,000 can be claimed at all Lottery claim centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester (Lottery headquarters), Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester,” the commission said.