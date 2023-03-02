These maps show what New England can expect from the winter storm Friday and Saturday

“Much like the storm earlier this week, it will be tough to accumulate snow during the daylight hours,” a National Weather Service forecaster said.

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday, and the morning will be dry aside from light rain for most in the region, forecasters said in an online discussion forum . Light snow is possible across higher terrain.

Another storm is heading toward New England, bringing mixed precipitation to Massachusetts.

New England can expect only a couple of inches of snow, with higher totals between 4 and 8 inches likely in Central and Western Massachusetts.

Mixed precipitation will impact Southern New England beginning Friday night, starting around 6 p.m. in the western and central part of the region and toward 9 p.m. in the eastern portion.

This map shows when the storm is expected to start on Friday. NWS

Lingering snow showers are possible late Saturday and early Sunday, forecasters said. Any “impactful precipitation” will begin well after the Friday evening commute. Forecasters said “several factors” will influence how much snow is expected to fall across the region, including the storm track.

The most significant burst of accumulating snow will occur between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters are expecting that there will be accumulation between 2 and 8 inches north of the Mass Pike, with the highest totals across the terrain of northern Worcester County and the Berkshires.

About 2 inches of snow are expected in Boston and Plymouth, 4 to 6 inches in Worcester and Lawrence, and 6 to 8 inches in Pittsfield and Great Barrington, according to the weather service.

This map shows the amount of snow expected to fall from 7 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. NWS

This map shows the amount of snow that is expected to fall between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. NWS

“It will be a race against the clock to see how much snow [and] sleet can accumulate before sunrise,” forecasters said. Saturday morning, warming surface temperatures will help limit additional accumulation.

This map shows where and how likely 2 inches or more of snow is expected to fall. NWS

Wind gusts will be the strongest in Southeastern Massachusetts, with gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour on the Cape and Islands. Most of the state can expect to see gusts between 35 and 40 miles per hour during the storm.

Central and Western Massachusetts are the highest risk of seeing snow and sleet.

This map shows the expected wind gusts. NWS

This map shows the risk of snow and sleet on Friday. NWS

The storm will end in southern New England on Saturday morning.

This map shows when the storm is expected to end. NWS

On Friday, ski country can expect to see another snow event, on par with others of late, the weather service said. Exact snowfall total amounts remain uncertain, but “significant snow is possible for much of the area.”

This map shows the amount of snow that is expected to fall between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday in New Hampshire and Maine. NWS

The amount of snow expected to fall in Maine and New Hampshire between 7 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Saturday. NWS

