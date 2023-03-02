Photos of the month: February 2023

Honoree Lillian O’Neal (center), a poet and auxiliary Army member, stood for a photo with members of the Boston Black Catholic Choir during the Black Veterans Appreciation Brunch in Boston on Feb. 25.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffBundled in blankets and a sleeping bag, a person sat on a bench in Copley Square in Boston on Feb. 1.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffAfter Harvard scored the game-winning goal with 1.5 seconds left in overtime of the first round of the Beanpot on Feb. 6, Boston College goaltender Mitch Benson and defender Lukas Gustafsson were down and out. Jim Davis/Globe StaffA cloud of steam rose in the frigid air from Back Bay businesses and the Kendall Cogeneration Station in Cambridge as record low temperatures hit the Boston area on Feb. 4.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffEvan McLellan, 18, tripped into a puddle of water while skating at the Boston Common Frog Pond skating rink on Feb 16, during record high temperatures.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffElisa Hamilton stood by a jukebox that she designed at The Foundry that doesn’t play music, but has dozens of recordings of the voices of people who grew up, lived, or worked (or still do) in Cambridge.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPriests from the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church joined hundreds in protest outside of the State House to denounce what they say is the Ethiopian government’s interference with their church on Feb. 5.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff A nurse carried out a baby with the mother (left) close by during evacuations due to a fire at Brockton Hospital on Feb 7.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffHarvard's Mason Langenbrunner got a two-minute minor penalty for goaltender interference for this second-period skate to the head of BC goaltender Mitch Benson during the teams' first-round Beanpot game.Jim Davis/Globe StaffDave George and his wife Claire George, visting from the United Kingdom, got to the beach in South Boston around 7 a.m. to watch the sunrise during a warm winter morning.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffFranklin swim teammates Madison Lawlor (left) and Emma Ferreira celebrated their win at the MIAA South sectional girls' swimming championships at the Beverly YMCA on Feb. 11.Erin Clark/Globe StaffOver 70 rescued farm animals welcomed visitors to share the love at a kissing booth set up for Valentine’s Day at the JEM Learning Farm on Feb 21. Evelyn Bradley, 6, from Weymouth gave horse Rio a kiss.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA car on the top floor of the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge plowed into a concrete barrier which fell on to the glass-paneled atrium of the lobby, smashing close to a dozen windows on Feb. 4. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffBallet dancers warmed up on stage on Feb. 9 before the pre-competitive classical competition at the Youth America Grand Prix, a multi-day competition held at Hanover Theatre & Conservatory in Worcester. Youth America Grand Prix is the world's largest nonprofit international student ballet competition and scholarship program, open to dance students of all nationalities, 9-19 years old. Erin Clark/Globe StaffAn employee of the Mount Washington Observatory took in the sunrise there on Feb 9. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Cherise Kenner worked on her laptop at her dining room table in her two bedroom apartment in West Roxbury. She works at Harvard and makes $70,000 a year but is growing tired of the cycling between apartments due to rising rents. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffNortheastern University goaltender Devon Levi (No. 1) celebrated the Huskies' victory with teammate Justin Hryckowian (No. 29) after defeating Harvard University in shootout in the Beanpot final at TD Garden on Feb. 10.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffWith most lights and elevator service out, passengers were greeted with an eerie scene at the Copley Square station on the MBTA Green Line on Feb. 28.Lane Turner/Globe StaffBridgewater-Raynham’s Brenna Woodley and Emma Flaherty battled Mansfield’s Natalya Gill for a loose ball during the Roundball Basketball Tournament finals in Mansfield on Feb 22.Barry Chin/Globe StaffNine-year-old Kenzie Baxter waited for her brother Russell to make it back up to the top of the hill at Warren Park in Wellesley on Feb 24. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffNatalie Lang swam an Ice Mile in 39-degree water at Pleasure Bay in South Boston on Feb 19. Lang completed her swim in 34 minutes and 4 seconds. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffRafael Knapp of Alqonquin wrestled Jack Walsh of Chelmsford in the Division 1 state wrestling championships at Methuen High on Feb. 18.Erin Clark/Globe StaffA pedestrian passed an unoccupied storefront on Westminster Street in downtown Providence. Lane Turner/Globe StaffThomas Jefferson, portrayed by Bill Barker (left) stood nearby Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Fritz Klein, while he was interviewed by a reporter at the 12th Annual Presidents' Day Festival at the Kennedy Library on Feb. 20. Erin Clark/Globe StaffThe Red Sox held the first live batting practice session in the big field at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, Fla. on Feb. 21 After it was done, left fielder Masataka Yoshida spent some time trying to get used to playing balls hit off of the Green Monster. This one he came in a little too close, and the ball bounced over his head. Jim Davis/Globe StaffTwo red-tailed hawks performed aerial maneuvers as they soared in strong winds over the Neponset River on Feb. 23. Breeding season for the monogamous birds starts in March and they share courtship flights in which they sometimes clasp talons in flight. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffEmily Appleby of Lincoln-Sudbury was exhausted after winning, as Concord Carlisle’s third-place finisher, Sarah Kirincich (50), and second-place finisher, Finn Feist (46), looked on during the MassBay West Nordic ski final regular-season meet at the Weston Ski Track on Feb. 7.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffWellesley high school senior Maya McNeill, left, embraced spoken word and multidisciplinary artist Amanda Shea after Shea delivered a poem on resilience at the City of Boston's Black Employee Network annual Black History Month Kickoff Celebration on Feb. 3. Erin Clark/Globe Staff