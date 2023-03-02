Poll: How much Rhode Islanders trust institutions

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has conducted 22 50-state surveys (online only) during the pandemic.

A survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows Rhode Islanders have a lot more faith in their local and state governments than they do in those leading the country, a trend that is similar for most states around the country.

There’s some good news for Governor Dan McKee and any local mayor in Rhode Island: Residents trust you way more than they trust Congress or the White House.

One set of questions in their most recent poll (Dec. 22 through Jan. 17) was: How much do you trust the following people or organizations to do what is right?

Advertisement

Here’s a look at what Rhode Islanders thought of their city government, state government, the White House, Congress, President Joe Biden, and former president Donald Trump, compared with the national averages.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Your city government

Not at all / Not too much: 40.3 percent

Some / A lot: 59.7 percent

National average

Not at all / Not too much: 37 percent

Some / A lot: 63 percent

Your state government

Not at all / Not too much: 43 percent

Some / A lot: 57 percent

National average

Not at all / Not too much: 41.5 percent

Some / A lot: 58.5 percent

The White House

Not at all / Not too much: 51.8 percent

Some / A lot: 48.2 percent

National average

Not at all / Not too much: 53.9 percent

Some / A lot: 46.1 percent

Congress

Not at all / Not too much: 59.2 percent

Some / A lot: 40.8 percent

National average

Not at all / Not too much: 60 percent

Some / A lot: 40 percent

Joe Biden

Not at all / Not too much: 56.9 percent

Advertisement

Some / A lot: 43.1

National average

Not at all / Not too much: 59.5 percent

Some / A lot: 40.5 percent

Donald Trump

Not at all / Not too much: 71.9 percent

Some / A lot: 28.1 percent

National average

Not at all / Not too much: 63.6 percent

Some / A lot: 36.4 percent

The survey asked about many other people and organizations, including the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Elon Musk, the news media, social media, hospitals and doctors, and law enforcement. You can check out the state-by-state results here.

In Rhode Island’s case, 437 residents responded to the survey.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.