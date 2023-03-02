Poll: How much Rhode Islanders trust institutions

There’s some good news for Governor Dan McKee and any local mayor in Rhode Island: Residents trust you way more than they trust Congress or the White House.
A survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows Rhode Islanders have a lot more faith in their local and state governments than they do in those leading the country, a trend that is similar for most states around the country.
The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has conducted 22 50-state surveys (online only) during the pandemic.
One set of questions in their most recent poll (Dec. 22 through Jan. 17) was: How much do you trust the following people or organizations to do what is right?
Advertisement
Here’s a look at what Rhode Islanders thought of their city government, state government, the White House, Congress, President Joe Biden, and former president Donald Trump, compared with the national averages.
Your city government
Not at all / Not too much: 40.3 percent
Some / A lot: 59.7 percent
National average
Not at all / Not too much: 37 percent
Some / A lot: 63 percent
Your state government
Not at all / Not too much: 43 percent
Some / A lot: 57 percent
National average
Not at all / Not too much: 41.5 percent
Some / A lot: 58.5 percent
The White House
Not at all / Not too much: 51.8 percent
Some / A lot: 48.2 percent
National average
Not at all / Not too much: 53.9 percent
Some / A lot: 46.1 percent
Congress
Not at all / Not too much: 59.2 percent
Some / A lot: 40.8 percent
National average
Not at all / Not too much: 60 percent
Some / A lot: 40 percent
Joe Biden
Not at all / Not too much: 56.9 percent
Advertisement
Some / A lot: 43.1
National average
Not at all / Not too much: 59.5 percent
Some / A lot: 40.5 percent
Donald Trump
Not at all / Not too much: 71.9 percent
Some / A lot: 28.1 percent
National average
Not at all / Not too much: 63.6 percent
Some / A lot: 36.4 percent
The survey asked about many other people and organizations, including the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Elon Musk, the news media, social media, hospitals and doctors, and law enforcement. You can check out the state-by-state results here.
In Rhode Island’s case, 437 residents responded to the survey.
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.