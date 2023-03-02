State Auditor DiZoglio launches audit of the MBTA

In a statement, DiZoglio said the audit will focus on “safety risk management and overall areas of improvement” and called for greater transparency and accountability for the transit system.

The “performance audit” will begin this month and cover the period of January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022, according to a letter DiZoglio’s office sent to Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca on Feb. 15.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s office will examine the embattled Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, covering a turbulent two-year period in which the T has struggled improve.

“Safety issue after issue has arisen and the taxpayers continue to be on the hook,” she said. “Taxpayers deserve to know how their dollars are being spent. It’s frustrating that the T has become synonymous with unreliability. The dependability of people’s daily commute should not be a game of chance.”

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail the T received the letter and “will be cooperating with the State Auditor’s Office.”

During her campaign for state auditor last year, DiZoglio vowed to conduct a “safety audit” of the MBTA and work closely with state and federal authorities to “ensure reforms are being made,” according to a campaign press release.

The audit was first reported Thursday by the Contrarian Boston newsletter, where she said her office’s audit will “follow the money.”

In her letter to Fiandaca, the director of authority and education audits Sarah Mongeau said the T will be required to provide “books, documents, and other records pertaining to the audit,” and the office may make inquiries with T staff responsible for functions related to the audit. DiZoglio’s office redacted half of one sentence in the letter describing what the audit will cover.

During the two years the audit will cover, MBTA service has deteriorated. The T has made drastic subway service cuts amid a shortage of dispatchers, train operators, and vehicles. Those cuts have so far lasted eight months. Bus service, which was slashed repeatedly last year, is worsening as the agency’s efforts to hire and retain bus drivers have failed. Slow zones cover 6.5% of the T’s subway tracks, lengthening commutes.

Major MBTA projects related to safety, like the new Red and Orange Line cars and the Green Line collision prevention system, are years behind schedule.

The MBTA is also working to comply with a Federal Transit Administration safety management inspection conducted last year. That inspection found that the T’s focus on long-term projects had come at the expense of day-to-day operations and safety and directed the MBTA to staff up, improve communication with front-line workers, and bolster safety checks, among dozens of required actions.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.