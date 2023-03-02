Two women rescued in Maine wilderness after four days

On Thursday, Pushard’s mother, Patsy, said she never lost faith that her daughter and her friend, both of whom have intellectual disabilities, would be found safe, even as the days passed without any sign of them.

There, longtime friends Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, waited for four days in bitter cold until a Maine Game Warden saw their red Jeep Compass near Nicatous Lake on Sunday, officials said. Remarkably, both women were OK.

The two women were heading to the mall in Portland, about 30 miles south of their homes in Topsham, Maine. They wound up about 150 miles in the opposite direction, their car stuck in snow miles from a major road.

“I felt something in my body that Sunday, like a spirit ran into my body and said the girls would be found and that [I’d] be getting a call,” Patsy Pushard said in a telephone interview. “Two or three hours later [Topsham Police Chief Marc Hanson] called and said they’ve been found and they’re OK.”

The women were taken to a hospital and have since been released. Patsy Pushard said her daughter suffered frostbite on her knee but both women are otherwise fine.

Authorities had been searching by land and air for the women after they were reported missing on Feb. 24, three days after they set out for Portland. Patsy Pushard said her daughter regularly drives around Topsham and surrounding towns but never much beyond.

The pair accidentally drove past Portland and into Massachusetts before looping back north and ending up in Exeter, N.H., Hanson said during a news conference Friday, according to video from News Center Maine.

There, the women spoke with a police officer, who gave them directions to Interstate 95 north, which would take them back to Maine, Hanson said. They later spoke with a New Hampshire state trooper who also tried to guide them back to the interstate. Hanson said the women only asked for directions and the officers they spoke with were not aware they were in trouble.

“There was no apparent emergency when people have been in touch with them,” Hanson told reporters.

The next morning, Pushard and Bussell were seen on surveillance video in Lincoln, Maine, about 150 miles north of Topsham, where a Good Samaritan bought them some gas and directed them south, Hanson said.

Their last known location was Springfield, Maine, a bit east of Lincoln and from Interstate 95, where they again had to stop for gas, Hanson said.

State and local law enforcement searched extensively for Pushard and Bussell, using snowmobiles and trucks as well as a helicopter and other aircraft to cover the vast area. Both women’s cell phones had lost battery power and could not be located by cellular data.

On Friday, two days after the women were last seen and a day after a storm dropped 6 inches of snow, Hanson struck a worried tone as he briefed reporters on the ongoing search and appealed to the public for any information on their whereabouts.

“We’re very concerned,” he said. “Obviously, we had the snowstorm yesterday and the temperatures have dropped. So at this point, our level of anxiety is high. We need to get to them as soon as possible.”

Two days later, on Sunday afternoon, Maine Game Warden Brad Richard was searching near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock when he came upon the red SUV on the side of a remote unplowed road, about a half-mile from a snowmobile trail, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.

Photos showed the car covered in a sheet of snow, its tires halfway deep. They had run out of gas at some point, leaving them with no heat through a night when temperatures were 15 degrees below zero, officials said.

The only food or drink they had left was a half-empty bottle of Mountain Dew, Pushard’s mother said.

The women were taken by ambulance to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln. Bussell was released that night, while Pushard remained for a few days because of her frostbite, her mother said.

“Kimmy called me from the hospital that night,” Patsy Pushard said. “It felt unreal. I was so relieved and so happy.”

Pushard said she was profoundly grateful to everyone involved in the search, especially Hanson, who she said kept regular contact with her throughout the search, and for Richard, the game warden who found them.

“They’re the best of the best,” she said. “That game warden, if he was here I wouldn’t let him go. I’d hug the heck out of him.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.