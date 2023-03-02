University of New Hampshire robot helped discover 19th century shipwreck submerged under Lake Huron

“This was an exciting expedition for our researchers and students to be a part of and is exactly the kind of ocean mapping BEN was built to do,” said Val Schmidt, principal research project manager and the UNH team lead, in the statement.

In a statement Wednesday, UNH said its autonomous surface vehicle named BEN, an acronym for Bathymetric Explorer and Navigator, provided “state-of-the-art underwater mapping technology that was instrumental in the discovery,” which occurred in 2019 but was only recently publicly confirmed after the completion of a painstaking visual documentation process.

An autonomous surface vehicle operated by University of New Hampshire researchers played a key role in the 2019 discovery of a 19th century shipwreck submerged hundreds of feet below Lake Huron off the Michigan coast, the school said Wednesday.

“The autonomous surface vehicle is designed to explore the seafloor or lakebeds, especially in areas that may be too deep for divers or too shallow for larger ships,” Schmidt said.

According to UNH, the 12-foot BEN vehicle is operated by the university’s Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping. The diesel-powered, self-driving boat has a high-resolution multibeam sonar that makes three-dimensional topographic and acoustic maps of the ocean floor, or in the case of Lake Huron, the lakebed, the statement said.

The Ironton, a 191-foot (58-meter) cargo vessel collided with a grain hauler on a blustery night in September 1894, sinking both. The Ironton’s captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Only two crewmen survived.

The gravesite long eluded shipwreck hunters.

No human remains were seen. But the lifeboat remains tethered to the bigger vessel, a poignant confirmation of witness accounts from 128 years ago.

“The sonar images were spectacular,” Schmidt said in the UNH statement on the expedition, which was led by the NOAA. “The vessel was preserved in the Great Lake resting right side up, masts still standing as though it just sailed down to the bottom of the lake.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

