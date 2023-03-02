What’s in a name? In Vermont, plenty.

The new law created a process allowing any member of the public to file complaints with local school boards if they believe a mascot is based on racist or demeaning stereotypes.

Last year, with overwhelming support from the Vermont Legislature, Governor Phil Scott signed a bill requiring schools to prohibit school branding ”that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions or other characteristics” that refer to “the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation of gender identity of any person or groups of persons.”

Divisive debates about changing the names of high school mascots are happening all over the country, even in Vermont, a small state with a big reputation for tolerance.

Last month, the Rutland NAACP and Gedakina, an advocacy group that supports Indigenous culture and teaching, filed formal complaints against eight schools, from the bottom of the state in Brattleboro to the top of the state in Swanton, claiming their school mascots are offensive and harmful to students.

Concerns about some of the mascot names and images seem pretty straightforward. Critics say the Rebels of Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend and the Chieftains of Green Mountain Union High School in Chester are direct references to the Confederacy and Native Americans.

Others are more ambiguous. The complaint lodged against Stowe High School and the U-32 Middle and High School in Montpelier claims the Raiders moniker they use perpetuates negative images of Indigenous people. But the mascots — a pirate in Stowe, a knight at the Montpelier school — aren’t drawn from Native American imagery.

In their complaint, Mia Schultz, the executive director of the NAACP in Rutland, and Judy Dow, the executive director of Gedakina, also singled out the Thunderbirds of Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School in Swanton, saying the mascot is an inappropriate appropriation of Indigenous religion and spirituality.

“The Thunderbird is an extremely sacred being or spirit,” they wrote. “This sacred being should not be used as a mascot in a public school.”

They claimed inaction would lead to more cultural appropriation, saying, “If you let one of our sacred beings stay as a mascot based on someone who has no connection to tradition and history, others will follow.”

But is it appropriation if the name was chosen with the input of local Indigenous people — and is intended to honor them?

Chief Joanne Crawford, the leader of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, insists it was Indigenous people with direct connection to that tradition and history who approved creating the Thunderbird mascot in the first place.

On Tuesday, Crawford and Brenda Gagne, the president of the Missisquoi school district’s Indian Education Parent Advisory, issued a statement rejecting the basis for the complaint about the Thunderbird name, claiming paternalistic outsiders who don’t know local history and sentiment were presuming to speak for them.

“In 1971 when the school district chose the Thunderbird, it was a welcome acknowledgement of the important history of this area’s indigenous people,” they wrote, adding that the Thunderbird conveys “strength, perseverance and heroism as key characteristics for all students to emulate.”

While enthusiastically supporting the law that calls for the removal of mascots and nicknames that are offensive, they said the complaint about the Thunderbird nickname is way off the mark.

Besides seeking the input and approval of the Abenaki tribe in creating the nickname 52 years ago, Missisquoi Valley in 2013 became the first school in Vermont to raise an Abenaki flag. More than 25 percent of its students are Abenaki.

“The flag raising event marked a mutuality of respect between the school and the Abenaki tribe,” Crawford and Gagne said, adding, “We do not believe the Thunderbird has any harmful imagery for any student.”

They said neither Dow nor Schultz consulted with the local community before filing the complaint.

Neither Dow nor Schultz responded to a request for comment.

The Missisquoi school board is expected to hear the complaint. Locals are expected to pack the as yet unscheduled hearing.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.