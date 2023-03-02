Women found in car in rural Maine after going missing 4 days

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Game wardens located two Maine women on a remote backroad in rural Maine, in a car that was out of gas in subzero temperatures, after a planned trip to the mall took them hundreds of miles from home.

Authorities located Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, both of Topsham, on Sunday, four days after they were last seen. The two women have intellectual disabilities and became lost, police said.

Pushard's mother, Patsy Pushard, said Kimberly knows her way around the towns surrounding Topsham, but must have become disoriented when the pair got far from home when they attempted to go to a mall. The women were located on an unplowed road near Nicatous Lake, more than 150 miles from Topsham, after driving to Massachusetts and New Hampshire, trying to find their way home, police said.