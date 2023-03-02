Mayor Wu proclaims commemoration day for Crispus Attucks, Afro-Native man killed in Boston Massacre

“So many ... portrayed Crispus Attucks as a white man, erasing his Afro-Native Heritage, erasing the fact that a formerly enslaved man faced down British muskets for our nation’s freedom, and erasing the historical fact that it was the courage of a person of color that stoked the flames of this revolution,” Wu said during a press conference.

Crispus Attucks is regarded by historians as the first casualty of the American Revolution, according to the City of Boston . The story that an Afro-Native man sparked the war for independence often goes overlooked, Wu said.

The mayor addressed a crowd of local leaders and members of the Friends of Crispus Attucks Association before signing the proclamation. It’s just the beginning of the city’s reparation work, she said.

“We acknowledge that the work must begin with an honest reckoning, a recognition of the full truth of our history, the kind of truth on which meaningful healing and repair can finally be built,” Wu said.

Attucks was born into slavery around 1723 in Framingham, according to the City of Boston. After escaping, he began working on trading ships and whaling vessels. As tensions heightened between the British and Colonists, Attucks became embroiled in the conflict. Like other sailors, he faced the threat of joining the British Navy and often lost work to British soldiers, the city said.

On March 5, 1770, a group of Colonists approached British Private Hugh White and began to taunt and berate him. When several Redcoats came to the defense of White, the mob grew. As angry Bostonians hurled snowballs and other objects at the British troops, one disheveled soldier commanded them to open fire, the city said. Attucks and four other Colonists were killed.

Little is known as to what exactly brought Attucks to the massacre that day. But his death is a testament to Black resistance, according to Edmund Barry Gaither, director and curator of the Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists.

“When we come to that moment, [Attucks] has already cried with resistance, pregnant with the idea of what liberty could be, and what freedom could be, and prepared by his example, to demonstrate what was necessary to get to that next place,” Gaither said during the press conference.

Attucks now lies in Granary Burying Ground in downtown Boston beside the other victims.

“There’s this implication that we’re going to go invent a more diverse set of people for our founding narratives, when in fact, as the mayor says, they’ve been here all along,” City Councilor Kenzie Bok said during the press conference.

The proclamation was spearheaded by Haroon Rashid, president of the Friends of Crispus Attucks Association. Now, the association looks to establish a federal commemorative day, he said.

March 5 will “commemorate and promote the often marginalized historical information in the spirit of advocacy, for equal human rights and [Attucks’] contribution to America, which is multicultural global diversity and inclusion,” Rashid said. “That’s the template of who Crispus really is. Not one of five who got shot.”

Members of the association formed to honor Attucks crowded behind Wu as she signed the document.

“We have to not just say enough, we have to make a change,” Gaither said. “We have to broaden our teaching. We have to convert the lesson to action, and we have to remember what it was to dare to be free and claim your human dignity and demand the respect due to you.”

