Biden says he won’t veto GOP move to block change in D.C. law

Biden’s decision not to intervene means Congress may block D.C. legislation for the first time in more than 30 years, which would represent a remarkable moment for a city that has gone full-throttle on pushing Democrats to unite behind D.C. statehood in recent years.

Manchin said Biden told the group he would not veto the D.C. disapproval resolution, prompting Manchin to clap loudly. “I guess he thinks it’s . . . a bridge too far,” Manchin said.

President Biden told Senate Democrats in a closed-door meeting Thursday that he will not veto a GOP-led resolution that would block D.C.’s major revision of its outdated criminal sentencing laws if the resolution passes in Congress this month, according to sources familiar with his remarks and Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia.

Advertisement

The Senate is preparing to vote on a resolution disapproving of D.C.’s Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, which drastically changes how criminal acts are defined and sentenced in D.C.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But the vote has been politically fraught for Democrats, who have been hammered by Republicans in recent elections with soft-on-crime attacks. Republicans have taken aim at provisions in the bill that reduce maximum penalties of certain crimes.

Washington Post

Rubio offers plan to extend daylight saving time

Just when sun worshipers lost hope for longer days in gloomy winter months, the Senate may give permanent daylight saving another try.

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate on Wednesday, months after the same bill, which the Senate passed unanimously last March, died in the House at the end of the last session. The bill would end the practice of turning the clocks back one hour to standard time every November and make daylight saving time, which currently begins in March, last throughout the year.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Rubio said in a statement Thursday. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support.”

Advertisement

Senator Ed Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts and a co-sponsor of the bill, said Americans “are sick of this tired tradition” and called on Congress to act.

“The law that first forced Americans to change their clocks twice a year is literally older than sliced bread,” Markey said in a statement. “We have the momentum right now in Congress to build on the progress I’ve made over the years to add two months of sunny evenings to everyone’s calendar, but we need Republicans and Democrats to come together to deliver more sun, more smiles, and brighter skies for everyone.”

Turning the clocks back has been an American ritual since 1918, when Congress passed the Standard Time Act to establish federal oversight of time zones. Benjamin Franklin is often credited with introducing the idea of daylight saving in 1784 with a satirical letter to the editor of a Paris publication in which he suggested that the French fire cannons at sunrise to wake people and reduce candle consumption at night.

For much of the 19th century, time was set according to the sun, creating a chaotic patchwork of “sun times.” In the 1840s, British railroads adopted standard times to reduce confusion, and Americans soon followed. By 1918, the federal government began regulating time zones and the United States “lost” its first hour of sleep.

Proponents of the bill have argued that a permanent change would make people more productive, well-rested, and happy, as some research has suggested. The retail and leisure industries have argued that more daylight could mean more spending hours. Others, including many farmers, find the time change counterproductive but favor making standard time permanent.

Advertisement

Sleep scientists argue that the shorter winter days provide better sleeping conditions and are more aligned with circadian rhythms. In 2020, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine called for the abolition of the spring switch to daylight saving time, pointing to evidence of a possible increased risk of heart attacks and car accidents in the days after the time change.

New York Times

Texas Republicans plan censure vote for Gonzales

Representative Tony Gonzales, Republican of Texas, is facing a censure vote this weekend from the Texas Republican Party for actions including voting in favor of a bipartisan gun-control package during the last Congress after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is in his district.

The state party’s expected censure would follow a similar move by a county party in Texas, which also cited Gonzales’s support for same-sex marriage legislation in the last Congress and votes against a House rules package and border legislation in this Congress. The censure resolution by the Medina County Republicans concluded that Gonzales has been “a poor representative” of his constituents.

The San Antonio Report, which first wrote about the statewide censure effort, said the State Republican Executive Committee is expected to vote Saturday. To pass, the effort would need support from three-fifths of the 64 committee members.

Advertisement

If successful, the state GOP could encourage other Republicans to run against Gonzales in a primary next year or deny him funding from the party.

Gonzales, who was elected in 2020, is an opponent of GOP Representative Chip Roy’s bill that would require that asylum seekers be detained while their cases are processed. Gonzales represents the largest stretch of the US-Mexico border of any lawmaker.

Gonzales’s objection and the opposition of several other Republicans have thwarted efforts of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, to bring an immigration bill to the House floor despite repeated promises during the 2022 campaign.

The gun-control legislation that Gonzales supported expands criminal background checks for some gun buyers, bars a larger group of domestic-violence offenders from purchasing firearms, and funds programs that would allow authorities to seize guns from troubled individuals. It also provides additional funding for mental health services and school security initiatives.

A bipartisan group of senators, including Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, negotiated the gun-control package. Gonzales was one of 14 House Republicans to support the bill.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the mass shooting on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Washington Post

Feinstein is ‘dealing with a health matter’

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, is in California this week “dealing with a health matter,” according to a spokesperson.

Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, was not present for several roll call votes this week and did not attend Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Advertisement

Her spokesperson said the senator “hopes to return to Washington soon” but did not elaborate on when or specify what the health matter was.

The senior senator from California recently announced she would not seek reelection to the seat she has held for decades. For the past few years, she has faced questions about and media coverage of a perceived decline in mental acuity.

She has frequently waved off those criticisms, saying last year, “The real question is whether I’m still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am.”

Feinstein declined to be considered this year for the Senate pro tempore position, a title that would have put her third in line to the presidency and traditionally goes to the longest-serving senator in the majority party.

Feinstein has been active in California politics for more than 50 years; she was first elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969. She became the city’s mayor after the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978. She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and is the longest-serving female senator.

Democrats, who hold a narrow 51-49 majority, have been dealing with the absence of Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, who checked himself into a hospital last month to be treated for clinical depression.

Washington Post