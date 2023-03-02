EPA order train operator to test for toxic pollutants in Ohio derailment

The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it instructed the operator of the freight train that derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to test for dioxins, toxic pollutants that could have formed after officials decided to burn the train’s cargo of vinyl chloride in order to avoid the threat of an explosion.

The increased testing mandate came before a meeting at East Palestine High School on Thursday that was set to be the largest public confrontation yet between the community and officials from Norfolk Southern, the railroad company, nearly one month after the derailment.

The company has faced a barrage of demands and intensifying scrutiny from lawmakers and officials furious not only over the derailment, but also the consequences of the decision to burn off some of the toxic chemicals carried by the train.