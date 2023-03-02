Beacon Hill’s royals enjoy exalted raises

Nefarious noses are always being poked under the silk tent of their personal affairs, social scorpions whispering about their long holidays, their fits of pique, their petty vendettas.

Callous critics are forever critiquing them, wondering what they do to justify the public dollars that support their leisurely lifestyle.

But at least they can be thankful that Netflix isn’t running a television series documenting their well-cloistered cluelessness.

What’s that? What about “The Crown,” you ask?

No, no, no, I’m not talking about King Charles or Queen Camilla to be of the United Kingdom. Or Kate what’s her name and that bland balding bloke. Or even royals-in-revolt Harry and Meghan.

Advertisement

No, here I refer to King Ronald and Queen Karen of Beacon Hill, our lieges in the noble realm — excuse me, the Commonwealth — of Massachusetts.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Just a few weeks ago, Queen Karen Spilka’s courtiers swept away any limits on her tenure as Massachusetts Senate president so she can now reign as long as wish, whim, or velleity dictates.

King Ronald Mariano long ago helped send the State House speakership’s odious eight-year term limit to the executioner’s block. Back then, he was a mere princeling, waiting patiently to inherit the throne while King Robert DeLeo completed his long quest to secure a truly royal high years three of earnings, the better to render his retirement a golden jubilee. That took time, because to make those three years worth his while “relative” to his pension, as he might say, Good King Robert first had to secure a truly majestic raise, one that increased not just automatically but ever so handsomely.

Mind you, putting that compensation catapulting contraption in place took some doing. (Fortunately, in his machinations, Robert had the cagey counsel of both current royals, who even then occupied key positions in the castle.) But Robert knew that if one simply toughs it out behind the stockade doors of an imperial office, the storm will eventually pass and a day will dawn when one can sally forth not just unruffled but with his royal accounts set to soon strain with the golden weight of the coin of the realm.

Advertisement

Now see how that raise has done forth and multiplied in a way that rivals a field of frisky rabbits!

The King and Queen of Beacon Hill currently command salaries higher than their counterparts in almost every other kingdom in the land! Why, since 2017, pay for those who occupy those thrones has risen to more than $182,000. Include their $20,000 annual expense accounts and the compensation is almost double what it was just six years ago.

To them, that seems supremely right and just. Why, King Ronald, in a statement to Boston Globe scribe Matt Stout, whose busy labors detailed the pay feast, declared that the automatic-royal-remuneration-raising mechanism “effectively depoliticizes the process” of boosting pay. Rather like the way, say, a siphon hose can effectively depoliticize the process of acquiring gasoline.

And verily, viewed from their dual thrones, what a halcyon state of affairs this is! Pay that rises up on eagles’ wings, without the lifting of a finger. Why, if only Sal DiMasi had dreamed this up during his reign, he might not have been hauled off to a distant dungeon for his imaginative but extra-legal efforts to line his pockets.

Advertisement

Sadly for the royals, however, some not of noble blood have found their foreheads fretted with frowns, wondering whether having pay as high as an elephant’s eye is one of those areas where Massachusetts necessarily needs to nearly lead the nation.

They also likely complain that our sovereigns and their underlings don’t always apply themselves with sufficient gusto to their public efforts. Witness the long scroll of purported priorities left languishing at the end of each session at court.

But, more to the point, even while the two have lived off the fat of the land, they haven’t shared that bounty with the hard-working citizens whose harvest has so endowed their reign.

Why, when Charles Baker, the last chief minister of the state, proposed returning some of the kingdom’s abundant treasury to the serfs — um, citizens — King Ronald acted as though a thief were snatching bread from his very mouth.

Months passed. Baker’s tax cuts did not.

Now comes the idealistic Maura Healey, similarly pleading for tax relief for the hard-pressed.

But pleading to whom, exactly?

So infrequently does the Great and General Court meet to partake in the ancient practice known as “debate” that it could truly be called the rump parliament.

As in, sit on its rump.

And cover its rump.

And plump its rump.

If only that selfsame Court could get its collective rump in gear and justify those regal salaries by sharing the wealth in the royal coffers with the people.

Advertisement

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.