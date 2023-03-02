Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, who met with Patriots, says he should be the top pick in NFL Draft, and he’s serious

Though Ricks’s answer produced some smiles and laughter from the assembled media, the cornerback was dead serious.

“I’m taking Eli Ricks , to be honest with you,” Ricks said Thursday when asked whether Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback or Anderson, the electrifying linebacker, should be first to hear his named called April 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. could be the first two players plucked in the NFL Draft, though a teammate thinks there’s another Alabama player that should merit consideration.

It’s that kind of confidence that has Ricks garnering a lot of attention from NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers. Ricks is among the defensive backs who met with the Patriots here.

Ricks said he had an informal meeting with a New England scout and believed he made a good impression.

“Really just checking in and learning more about me,’’ said Ricks. “They drew up a couple schemes. It was honestly a really good conversation. It was a very comfortable conversation. Very easygoing.”

A 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pounder, Ricks, 21, projects as a boundary corner at the next level. After two seasons at Louisiana State, Ricks transferred to Alabama for one year before deciding to declare for the draft.

It wasn’t the smoothest transition for Ricks, who was rehabbing a torn labrum when he landed in Tuscaloosa. Though he played in nine games (five starts), his numbers were down (13 tackles, zero interceptions) as he struggled with the new scheme.

“A lot of the calls at LSU and Alabama have similar names for different meanings and it was more of a fact of just unlearning for me more than learning everything,’’ said Ricks. “That was the main thing. That’s what I think it was.”

Some scouting services had Ricks as a projected top-10 pick last spring and Ricks was asked if those expectations weighed on him.

“I was really just playing,” he said. “I don’t really look into the media. I’m barely on social media as it is, so, coach [Nick] Saban told me, ‘just work, stay focused.’ “I was at a whole new school, whole new program and all I was focused on was getting used to playing out there.”

Though he had eligibility remaining, Ricks said he made up his mind to turn pro shortly after the Sugar Bowl.

“Basically, it was just whether or not I felt ready and whether I could benefit an NFL team or not and I feel like I could benefit an NFL team this year, so that’s really why I made a decision to declare,’’ he said.

Ricks said he’s been given projections of what round he could be selected but he kept those under wraps.

Ricks said improving his footwork has been a point of emphasis and beamed as he listed off what he believes are his best attributes.

“I think my best trait is my ball skills,’’ he said. “I know I can go up and get the ball against anybody. Also, my press technique and I would say my physicality at the line.”

Facing tough questions

Although Ricks felt comfortable in his meeting with the Patriots, another SEC cornerback, South Carolina’s Cam Smith, had a different description of his interview with the Patriots.

“It was very intense,’’ Smith said. “I kind of felt uncomfortable. I had to answer a lot of hard questions dealing with some of the stuff I did in college. I just had to make sure that I answered those tough questions.”

Smith, a 6-foot, 187-pounder, is coming off a brilliant four-year career in which he totaled 91 tackles and 6 interceptions in 32 games. He is projected to be among the first defensive backs taken.

Front office addition

A league source confirmed the Patriots are bringing back Pat Stewart to an unspecified role in the front office. Stewart, who was most recently the Panthers vice president of player personnel, served in various roles in New England from 2007-17 ... Alabama safety Jordan Battle said Mac Jones was an elite trash-talker during their time as teammates. “It was just like some slick stuff,’’ said Battle. “Like, he’d complete a pass, and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m coming at you every play.’ " ... Georgia tackle Jalen Carter returned to finish his Combine interviews a day after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a teammate and recruiting staffer last month. He posted a $4,000 bond and is scheduled for an arraignment hearing April 18, according to the Athens-Clarke County police department.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.