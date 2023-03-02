fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Brad Marchand of the Bruins leaves Thursday’s game against the Sabres with lower-body injury

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated March 2, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Marchand eyed a scoring bid in the first period of Thursday's game before leaving with what the team called a lower body injury.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Following the second period of Thursday night’s game, the Bruins announced that Brad Marchand wouldn’t return because of what the team called a lower-body injury.

While the team didn’t reveal when it happened, Marchand did sustain a hit near the boards roughly seven minutes into the second period from Buffalo’s Ilya Lyubushkin, and appeared to land awkwardly.

Marchand also mixed it up with a little more than 10 minutes remaining in the second with Buffalo’s Peyton Krebs.

Boston held a 2-0 lead after two periods.

