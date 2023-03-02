Bruins win season-high ninth straight and become fastest in NHL history to reach 100 points

In the wide-open final period, Pavel Zacha made it 3-0 with his 16th goal of the season, off passes from Pastrnak and David Krejci at 8:35. Then everything got chaotic, as five goals were converted in the final 5:16.

The Bruins (48-8-5) improved their winning streak to nine games and became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points, with 21 games left in the season. Orlov upped his totals to 3-4—7, breaking open a scoreless game late in the second period.

David Pastrnak celebrated a mega-contract signing with a goal and assist, and Dmitry Orlov offered something of a Pastrnak impression in his home debut as the Bruins routed the Buffalo Sabres, 7-1, on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The Sabres (31-25-4) pulled goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, leaving open nets for Pastrnak (43rd of the season) and Patrice Bergeron’s length-of-the-ice finish. Casey Mittelstadt broke the shutout at 15:40. Then the Bruins’ Connor Clifton made it 6-1 and Jakub Lauko finished things off with his second goal of the game and third of the season.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Orlov opened the scoring and helped set up a second goal in a 1:26 span late in the second period. Meanwhile, Pastrnak did not get on the scoreboard in the opening two periods, but he hit the post, set up a power play, and assisted on the opening goal.

Jeremy Swayman stopped Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson breakaways late in the opening period. Meanwhile, Luukkonen proved to be even more spectacular, knocking away shots from Zacha, Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, plus two by Tomas Nosek, including a kick save into the netting late in the period.

Pastrnak nearly opened the scoring two minutes into the second period, hitting the inside of the left post. Zacha nearly poked in the rebound before Luukkonen recovered with Charlie McAvoy in position to finish.

Advertisement

The Bruins finally broke through late in the second period. In a four-on-four situation, Pastrnak drew out Luukkonen, and was about to get around him for what would have been a tight-angle shot, earning a tripping penalty. That set up a four-on-three power play, and Orlov capitalized with a one-timer from the right circle at 12:01. Orlov and Hampus Lindholm exchanged passes on the sequence, Orlov getting a shot past Luukkonen. Orlov started the sequence leading to the second goal, Lauko popping in a rebound at 13:27.

Marchand was penalized for high-sticking, then went down next to the boards after taking a hit from Ilya Lybushkin and was declared out for the final period with what the Bruins called a lower-body injury.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.