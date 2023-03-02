Christian Arroyo (two homers) provides the power for Red Sox

Falter is competing for a spot in the rotation and McGarry is one of Philadelphia’s top prospects, so both were legitimate shots.

When Arroyo got back up in the third inning, this time facing righthander Griff McGarry with the bases loaded, Arroyo laid into a fastball and sent a home run well over the Faux Green Monster.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Christian Arroyo came up in the second inning on Thursday afternoon and went the other way to right-center for a home run off Phillies lefthander Bailey Falter .

Arroyo couldn’t remember hitting a ball farther to the opposite field than he did against Falter.

Advertisement

“I just try to work on stuff and stuff that I know can carry me into the season,” Arroyo said. “It was good to see some results.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed little surprise at his second baseman driving in five runs in the 15-3 win.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Been saying all along, we’ve got to keep him on the field. That’s the most important thing,” Cora said.

Arroyo has changed some of his routines in an attempt to stay healthy. He’s lifting lighter weights every day as opposed to heavier weights less frequently.

He’s also more cognizant about telling the medical staff about issues as soon as they crop up. For as much as the athletic trainers encourage getting treated quickly, players often take pride in toughing it out, sometimes to their detriment.

“Just staying on top of stuff,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo feels comfortable at second base. Once Kiké Hernández leaves for the World Baseball Classic, Arroyo could get some innings at shortstop. The same will be true for Bobby Dalbec.

Wild times

Tanner Houck’s first outing of the spring was rocky. He faced nine hitters and walked four over 1⅔ innings. That the Phillies didn’t score was secondary.

Advertisement

“Results aren’t exactly what I wanted, but that’s OK,” he said. “Felt a little quick on the mound the whole time. Just leaving my arm hanging behind. I know what to do. Just need to make the adjustment.”

Houck was called for an automatic ball for exceeding the pitch clock. But that had nothing to do with his lack of command, he said.

The good news? His surgically repaired lower back felt great.

“I don’t think about the back anymore. I think the team thinks of it more than I do,” Houck said. “No concerns with the back and super happy about that. Can’t complain at all. I haven’t pitched in a while without pain.”

Paxton’s return

Counting the minor leagues, James Paxton has started seven games and pitched 22⅓ innings over the last 2½ years.

A flexor strain (2020), elbow surgery (2021), and a shoulder strain (2022) essentially put his career on hold.

So Paxton will reach an important milestone Friday when he faces the Twins at Hammond Stadium.

The 34-year-old lefthander has hit every checkpoint in camp, impressing the coaching staff with the quality of his pitches.

“You wouldn’t know what he’s been through when you watch him,” Cora said. “It’ll be good to see him in a game.”

Wong injured

Connor Wong, projected to be the backup catcher, came out of the game with a strained left hamstring. “We’ll know more [Friday]. It doesn’t look great right now,” Cora said. That could open the door for Jorge Alfaro, a non-roster player with seven seasons of major league experience … With Masataka Yoshida back in Japan for the World Baseball Classic, the clubhouse staff put up a Japanese flag at his locker … Garrett Whitlock, who is being brought along cautiously as he recovers from hip surgery, is set to throw two innings to hitters on Friday. That would be the final step before starting a Grapefruit League game. Brayan Bello also is making steady progress after missing some time with forearm soreness. “They’re moving well with their programs,” Cora said … Kody (son of Roger) Clemens homered for the Phillies in the fourth inning off Ryan Brasier. The 26-year-old infielder is on Philadelphia’s 40-man roster.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.