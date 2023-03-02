Bruins lock in star David Pastrnak with eight-year, $90-million contract extension

Had Pastrnak and the Bruins not figured out how to reach an agreement, the Czech forward would have had the chance to potentially reset the market — at least temporarily – because of how well he has been playing in this historic Bruins’ season.

The deal, which is for eight years and is worth $90 million, has an annual average value of $11.25 million and will keep the 26-year-old Czech in Boston through the 2030-31 season. It’s the sixth-largest deal in NHL history.

The Bruins have reached an agreement to keep star forward David Pastrnak in Boston for the long term.

His $11.25 AAV will make him the fifth-highest paid player in NHL, behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin, Toronto’s Auston Matthews, and San Jose’s Erik Karlsson.

The deal indicates there’s no question where he wants to be, and it’s Boston.

Drafted by the Bruins in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Pastrnak, 26, has 282 goals and 302 assists in nine seasons in Boston.

He ranks in the top 20 in franchise history in goals (9th, 282), hat tricks (3rd, 13) assists (18th, 302) and points (14th, 584).

The Havirov, Czech Republic, native posted a career-high 48 goals in 2019-20 to earn the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s leading goal scorer.

He leads the team with 42 goals and 38 assists in 60 games this season, posting at least 40 goals in a season for the third time in his career. He leads the team in goals, assists, points (80), points per game (1.33), even strength goals (28), even strength points (51), power play goals (14) and power play points (29).

Now, the Bruins need to figure out who Pastrnak will play with.

David Krecji (36) and Patrice Bergeron (37) are nearing the end of their careers. Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic are on expiring deals, as are all three of the newly acquired Bruins — Tyler Bertuzzi, who the Bruins added on Thursday morning, plus last week’s additions Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov.

Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm are both signed through at least 2030.

The Bruins telegraphed the deal with a Tweet, a video showing Pastrnak at this year’s All-Star weekend in a sharp suit and sunglasses.

At the All-Star weekend, Pastrnak was asked about the fact that he hadn’t yet reached a deal to stay in Boston.

“You know, obviously, I feel fine,” he said. “There’s no rush. In the middle of the season, you’re focusing on hockey and everything. You don’t really think about the contract situation. It’s in the hands of your agent and management and [Bruins general manager] Donnie (Sweeney). I’m just thinking about hockey and playing, honestly. That’s pretty much all I’ve been doing.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.