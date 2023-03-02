Jalen Rucker lifts Army over Boston University in men’s college basketball Patriot League Tournament

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jalen Rucker scored 32 points, including all 12 of Army’s points in overtime, as the Black Knights took down Boston University 71-69 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals in the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament.

Rucker hit the 3-pointer with 25 seconds in regulation that forced overtime and then kept rolling. His layup with 1:03 to play in OT gave Army a 66-64 lead and his two free throws with six seconds left iced it as the Terriers hit a 3-pointer as time ran out.