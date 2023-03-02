Jen Birolini strikes in overtime, Pembroke girls’ hockey scores Division 2 first-round win over Franklin

Pembroke (14-6-1) will take on No. 3 Andover (15-3-2) in a second-round matchup Saturday at Breakaway Rink in Tewksbury.

Sophomore captain Jen Birolini made sure the 14th-seeded Titans kept their run going in the tournament, finishing off a feed junior Maria Cantino in overtime to lift Pembroke to a 2-1 victory over No. 19 Franklin in a first-round matchup at Hobomock Arena.

Pembroke won five of its last six games entering the MIAA Division 2 girls’ hockey tournament.

“Franklin played a tremendous game and their goaltender played very very well. They didn’t quit from the start of the game. It was up and down and you hate to see someone go home,” Pembroke coach Bill Flynn said.

Down 1-0 after the first period, the Titans kept it close, leveling the score in the second period on a goal by eighth grader Sadie Quatrale before a scoreless third led to overtime.

“We battled hard, came back and tied it in the second, stayed at it and tried to attack the net,” said Flynn.

Freshman goaltender Mia Dunphy was excellent throughout with 27 saves.

On Birolini’s winner, “her linemates did great to get the puck to her in front of the net,” said Flynn.

Now it’s on to Andover.

“It’s going to be another good high school girls’ hockey game. [Andover] had a fantastic season and we have our work cut out for us . . . a 5 a.m. practice and we’ll be ready to go,” said Flynn.

Stepping over Pembroke's Ava Dunphy, Franklin's Lanie Cawley clears the puck during second period action at Hobomock Arena. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff



