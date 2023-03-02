Jerry Richardson, who founded and owned the Panthers until a scandal forced him to sell, dies at 86

When he landed the expansion Panthers in 1993, Mr. Richardson became the first former NFL player to own a team since Chicago’s George Halas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers founder and for years one of the NFL’s most influential owners until a scandal forced him to sell the team, has died. He was 86.

A former teammate of Johnny Unitas who caught a touchdown pass in the Baltimore Colts’ victory over the New York Giants in the 1959 NFL championship game, Mr. Richardson only spent two years in the NFL before venturing into the restaurant business. He used his championship bonus money to open the first Hardee’s in Spartanburg, S.C. — close to where he had attended Wofford College.

He went on to make his fortune in the restaurant business, becoming chief executive officer of Flagstar, the sixth-largest food service company in the country at the time.

The native of Spring Hope, N.C., spent years trying to persuade the NFL to put a team in the Carolinas, ultimately succeeding through a relatively original concept of funding a new stadium through the sales of permanent seat licenses.

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic,” current Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, said in a statement. “With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful.”

Mr. Richardson sold the team to Tepper in 2019 for $2.2 billion. He put the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report in 2017 said he made sexually suggestive comments to women and on at least one occasion directed a racial slur at a Black Panthers scout. The report also stated that the settlements came with non-disclosure requirements forbidding the parties from discussing the details.

The NFL fined Mr. Richardson $2.75 million following an investigation into the allegations.

The team also removed a statue of Richardson that stood outside the stadium in June 2020.