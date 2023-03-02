Miami women pull away from Boston College for win in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lashae Dwyer led a balanced attack with 19 points and sixth-seeded Miami pulled away for an 84-69 win over 11th-seeded Boston College in the ACC Tournament on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes (19-11) face third-seeded and eighth-ranked Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals on Friday. Miami handed the Hokies one of their four losses, 77-66.

Lola Pendande added 15 points and eight rebounds, Haley Cavinder had 14 and nine and Destiny Harden 13 and nine for the Hurricanes, who pulled away by making 10 of 17 shots in the fourth quarter.