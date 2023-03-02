No. 15 Franklin leans on Liz Newman to post a Division 1 first-round victory over No. 18 Newton South

“I saw the middle wide open,” Newman said. “We were able to find their weakness inside and attack.”

Liz Newman, a senior 6-foot center, scored 10 of her career-high 19 points in a decisive third quarter for the 15th-seeded Panthers (17-4).

Neither side could sustain a first-half lead, but the Franklin girls’ basketball team leaned on its dominant frontcourt play in the final 16 minutes of a 62-50 victory over Newton South in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament in Franklin.

Newman scored the first seven points out of halftime for the hosts, nailing a 3-pointer from the left corner and attacking the paint.

“Her height advantage is a huge advantage,” said Franklin coach John Leighton. “She’s a cerebral kid when it comes to the game, and offensively, she’s willing to take what’s there.”

Playing from behind, No. 18 Newton South (11-10) received contributions from senior captains Maddy Genser (19 points) and Tatum Murray (18).

“At some point, the size wore us down.” said Newton South coach Joe Rodgers. “They were just bigger and stronger than us . . . If we were going to hang against a team like that, we needed to execute better.”

Reading 65, Lexington 63 — Brooke Pulpi poured in 30 points and Charlotte Robichaud tallied 13 points for the No. 24 Rockets (13-9) in the first-round victory over their Middlesex League rival.

Wachusett 67, Algonquin 21 — Mary Gibbons netted 24 points for the No. 4 Mountaineers (20-2) in the first-round win in Holden.

Winchester 43, Methuen 42 — In the program’s first home playoff game in 13 years, the 11th-seeded Red & Black (15-6) received 16 points from Emily Collins and another 12 from Brooke Schrule for the first-round win over No. 22 Methuen (12-9).

Division 2 State

Newburyport 56, Burlington 31 — Emma Foley tossed in 18 points for the No. 7 Clippers (18-3) in the first-round win.

Whitman-Hanson 52, Leominster 46 — Senior captain Caitlin Leahy netted a team high 20 points and sophomore Lillie MacKinnon notched an additional 11 points for the No. 14 Panthers (14-7) in the first round win.

Division 5 State

Carver 55, Minuteman 27 — Junior Ali Perry tallied 15 points and senior Ashleigh Johnson added 12 points for the No. 14 Crusaders (10-13) in the first-round win.

Ryan Martin reported from Franklin. Correspondent Zachary Lyons contributed to this report.