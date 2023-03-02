No. 25 Springfield Central goes overtime to top No. 8 Andover in Division 1 first-round victory

“We’re a prideful school and we’re going to compete every opportunity we get,” said Springfield coach Bill Watson, who also coaches Central’s powerhouse football program.

After playing their way to the Division 1 state semifinals last season, the No. 25 Golden Eagles (14-8) are marching on to the Round of 16 to face the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 9 North Andover (13-7) and No. 24 New Bedford (14-7).

Springfield Central continued to make an impact in the statewide tournament by outlasting host Andover, 71-69, in an overtime thriller Thursday night.

“[Andover is] a hell of a team. I wish we could play a team like that every night. That’s why you compete, that’s why you play. I want to take my hat off to Andover coach [David Fazio] and his kids. It’s a shame somebody had to lose tonight, but there really are no losers in an excellently played game.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Andover (13-8) came into the tournament on an eight-game win streak and jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter. Springfield responded with a 24-6 run in the second quarter and responded again with clutch play down the stretch despite falling behind, 56-50 in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Andover seniors Ryan MacLellan (17 points) and Rohit Srivinvasan (12 points) helped open the late lead and freshman Luca Palermo (21 points) nailed a clutch 3-pointer to make it a 61-61 game in the final minutes.

The eighth-seeded Golden Warriors got a pair of stops in the final minute to force overtime with the score tied, 63-63, and Srinvasan put Andover up, 69-68, with 1:39 to play. Then Antonio Richardson hit a 3-pointer to put Springfield back ahead

Senior center Jayden Bass (22 points) provided clutch baskets and free throws for Springfield down the stretch, including a pair of blocks to seal the win in overtime.

Advertisement

“I’ve been coaching [Bass] since he was six years old and that’s what he’s always been,” said Watson. “We needed him, and he knows what time of year it is. This is our last ride and we’re going to make the most of it. No guarantee you win but we can bring energy and effort every night and let the chips fall where they may.”

Division 1 State

Lawrence 87, King Philip 67 — Marius Canery’s 20 points led the second-seeded Lancers (21-2) to a decisive Round of 32 win.

Lynn English 79, Cambridge 60 — Warren Keel Jr. was on fire, dropping 32 points, and Tyrese Melo García scored 24 to lead the 10th-seeded Bulldogs (20-1) to a first-round win.

Needham 90, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 46 — Junior Brian Cloonan notched 17 points and five assists and senior Henry Bickford added 11 points to push the No. 5 Rockets (19-2) to a first-round win.

Waltham 64, Natick 59 — The 17th-seeded Hawks (17-4) were pushed to a first-round road victory by junior Steph Barnes (22 points), senior Brendan Wilder (16), and senior David Cinquegrano (15).

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 50, Bedford 46 — Junior Hunter Matteson exploded for 29 points and 15 rebounds to will the 12th-seeded Indians (17-4) to a round of 32 victory.

Scituate 66, Middleborough 55 — Senior captain Jimmy Tolton put in 22 points and junior captain Michael Porter added 13 to push the 16th-seed Sailors (16-5) to a first-round win.

Walpole 63, West Springfield 44 — Seniors Sean O’Brien (18 points) and Trey Corbean (16 points) pushed the 20th-seeded Timberwolves (11-10) to a first-round win over No. 13 West Springfield (17-4).

Advertisement

Division 3 State

Cardinal Spellman 79, Arlington Catholic 59 — Seniors Kristian Simpson (22 points, nine assists) and Jayden Exalus (22 points, 11 rebounds) were instrumental in a Round of 32 win for the fourth-seeded Cardinals (16-4) against their Catholic Central rival.

Division 4 State

Cathedral 87, Bartlett 49 — Kyle Benjamin scored 23 points and Anthony Vick netted 20, knocking down four 3-pointers to lead the No. 8 Panthers (11-10) to a first-round win.

Wareham 95, Winthrop 59 — Ajay Lopes (14 points) and Aaron Cote (14 points) paced five double-figure scorers for the top-seeded Vikings (18-3) in the first-round win.

Nate Weitzer reported from Andover. Correspondent Eamonn Ryan contributed to this story.



