Nyrah Joseph digs deep to win individual MSTCA girls’ pentathlon state title, while leading Billerica to a repeat team title

After winning the high jump (5 feet, 3¾ inches) and finishing runner-up in the 55-meter hurdle (8.66 seconds) and fifth in the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches), Joseph needed a strong finish in the 800 to overtake Franklin’s Sarah Dumas, who grabbed the points lead with victories in the 55-meter hurdles (8.53 seconds) and shot put (a personal-record 32 feet, 11¾ inches), for the state title.

As she dug for the final turn of the 800-meter run, the last of five events at Thursday’s MSTCA girls’ pentathlon, Billerica’s Nyrah Joseph summoned every last ounce of energy as she was emboldened by her coach, Chandler Jones, whose roars of encouragement reverberated throughout the cavernous Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

A hurdling and jumping specialist, Joseph was beset with nerves and overcome with emotion ahead of the high-stakes final event, given her lack of experience in competitive long-distance running.

But spurred by her coach’s encouragement, Joseph closed with a ferocious finishing kick in the 800 to finish ninth in a personal-record 2 minutes, 35.54 seconds, four spots and four seconds ahead of Dumas (13th, 2:39.54). It helped Joseph earn 625 points, enough to surpass Dumas for the individual state crown with 3,265 points, 21 more than the highly-decorated Franklin junior (3,244).

“It just makes you proud as a coach, to see how hard she can push herself and how mature she’s become,” Jones said. “She’s only a sophomore, and she’s just grown exponentially this year and really learned how to take it seriously and work hard.”

Joseph’s winning performance was bolstered by teammates Brianna Phelan (sixth place, 2842 points) and Julia Nott (17th place, 2,500 points), who combined to help Billerica claim its second consecutive team pentathlon title.

Before Jones arrived at Billerica four years ago, the program had never even competed in the pentathlon, much less dominated it. After the graduation of Paige Murphy, last year’s fourth-place state finisher who is now a freshman pentathlete at UMass Lowell, Joseph was intent on carrying on the program’s legacy.

“This whole pentathlon thing, I really got everything I learned from [Murphy]” Joseph said. “I just kept watching her, and I wanted to be just like her.”

But with her performance Thursday, Joseph eclipsed Murphy’s school pentathlon record, and also established a new standard for herself as she rose to the top of the podium over the meet’s other 109 competitors. With her huge success at a young age, combined with program’s growing emphasis of the competition, Joseph is poised to help Billerica remain a dominant force in the girls’ pentathlon.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.