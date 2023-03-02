For openers, Duxbury girls’ hockey puts its depth on display in Division 2 first-round win over Matignon

Sophomore forward Maddie Greenwood delivered with 2:47 left in the first, junior defender Cammy Holloway scored with 4:17 left in the second, and Duxbury earned a 2-0 win over Matignon at The Bog to launch its quest for a Division 2 state title.

“I just said we had to be ready,” Najarian said, “and I think we were.”

Entering Thursday’s first-round clash with Matignon, Duxbury girls’ hockey coach Dan Najarian reminded his players that the Warriors were tournament-tested and wouldn’t be an easy out.

The second-seeded Dragons (20-1-2) peppered junior goalie Taylor Daley with shots all night. The No. 31 Warriors (5-15-2) held their own, but Duxbury capitalized enough to advance.

Advertisement

“A couple bounces here or there, maybe it’s a higher score,” Najarian said. “But, at the end of the day, there’s no style points in the playoffs.”

Several freshmen, including Lucia Rose and Alannah Gallagher, contributed in their first varsity playoff games. Gallagher described their emotions as “nerv-cited” coming in, and they made the most of the opportunity as the Dragons showed off their depth once again.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Duxbury pulled ahead, 1-0, through one, as its leading scorer, Greenwood, delivered from in close. The Dragons extended the lead to 2-0 through two periods, as Holloway picked an ideal time to score her second goal in as many games.

They nearly added a third on a 5-on-3 opportunity in the third, yet Daley was up for the challenge once more.

Matignon didn’t make it easy, but Duxbury earned a date with No. 18 Norwood in the Round of 16.

“It’s a great group of girls,” Rose said. “When we work together, we go so far. Communication is a big key to it, and I feel like our team is so bonded.”

Division 1 State

Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 0 — Sophomore MJ Petisce netted a pair of goals to lead the ninth-ranked Rangers (13-5-3) to a first-round win at Methuen High. Methuen/Tewksbury will play No. 8 Peabody (17-4-0) in the second round.

Advertisement

Winthrop 5, Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 0 — Emma Holmes scored twice and Riley Towse secured a 12-save shutout in a first-round triumph at Larsen Rink for the fifth-seeded Vikings (19-0-0).

Division 2 State

Milton 2, Framingham 1 — Molly Murphy and Caelan Leddy netted two third-period goals to erase a 1-0 deficit for the 13th-seeded Wildcats (18-1-4) in the first-round win. A second-round matchup against No. 12 ranked Dedham (15-4-2).

Norwood 5, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Jenna Naumann, Michaela Reen, Morgan Roach, Molly Federico, and Sophia Krusz (1st varsity goal) tallied for the 18th-seeded Mustangs (11-7-1) in the first-round victory on the island against the No. 15 Vineyarders (12-7-2).

Sandwich 6, Leominster 0 — Freshman forward Emma MacPherson scored a hat trick for the sixth-ranked Blue Knights (14-6-2) in the first-round victory at Gallo Arena. Sandwich will face No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury (17-4-0) in the second round.

Correspondent Ethan Kagno contributed to this story.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.