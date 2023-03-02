Thursday’s spring training report: Red Sox hit two grand slams in rout of Phillies

BREAKDOWN: The rampaging Red Sox remained the only undefeated team in spring training as grand slams by Christian Arroyo (third inning) and Wilyer Abreu (seventh inning) sealed the victory. Arroyo also had a solo homer in the second inning. Rafael Devers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Justin Turner was 2 for 3. Bryan Mata struck out two in one inning of relief.

NEXT: The Red Sox play the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Friday down the road at Hammond Stadium. James Paxton is the scheduled starter. The Twins will start Sonny Gray.

Advertisement

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.