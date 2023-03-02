fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Thursday’s spring training report: Red Sox hit two grand slams in rout of Phillies

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 2, 2023, 20 minutes ago
The Red Sox were already up, 11-3, on the Phillies Thursday afternoon when Wilyer Abreu hit a grand slam.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

SCORE: Red Sox 15, Phillies 3

RECORD: 4-0-2

BREAKDOWN: The rampaging Red Sox remained the only undefeated team in spring training as grand slams by Christian Arroyo (third inning) and Wilyer Abreu (seventh inning) sealed the victory. Arroyo also had a solo homer in the second inning. Rafael Devers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Justin Turner was 2 for 3. Bryan Mata struck out two in one inning of relief.

NEXT: The Red Sox play the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Friday down the road at Hammond Stadium. James Paxton is the scheduled starter. The Twins will start Sonny Gray.

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.

