Bruins trade for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi

The Bruins are adding another piece ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to Boston.

Detroit will get a protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick in return.

Bertuzzi, 28, posted a career-high line of 30-32—62 in 68 games in 2021-22, but has appeared in just 29 games while dealing with assorted injuries this season. He is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.