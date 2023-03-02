Bruins trade for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi

The Bruins are adding another piece ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to Boston.
Detroit will get a protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick in return.
Bertuzzi, 28, posted a career-high line of 30-32—62 in 68 games in 2021-22, but has appeared in just 29 games while dealing with assorted injuries this season. He is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Bertuzzi, who is from Ontario, was drafted in the entry draft in 2013.
The deal for Bertuzzi comes a week after the Bruins added Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals as part of their push for a Stanley Cup.
This story will be updated.
