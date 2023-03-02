Bruins trade for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi as Taylor Hall heads to long-term injured reserve

Until, that is, the injury news on Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno “took a real unfortunate turn,” according to general manager Don Sweeney .

So the Bruins responded, first by placing Hall on long-term injured reserve and Foligno on injured reserve. Placing a player on LTIR allows a team to exceed the salary cap by that player’s cap hit ($6 million in Hall’s case).

They then added Bertuzzi, the gritty Detroit forward, via trade on a busy Thursday.

Shortly before announcing David Pastrnak’s eight-year, $90 million contract extension, the Bruins swapped a conditional first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-round pick in 2025 for Bertuzzi, who was not in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Sabres at TD Garden but could be in for Saturday’s matinee against Patrick Kane and the Rangers.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The conditional first-round pick shifts to 2025 if the Bruins pick in the top 10 next year. The Red Wings retained 50 percent of Bertuzzi’s cap hit, meaning he costs $2.375 million this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Advertisement

Coach Jim Montgomery, who said he gave Sweeney a fist bump upon hearing the news, can’t wait to put Bertuzzi in his group.

“An excellent hockey player,” Montgomery said before puck drop. “Someone that understands how to win … he’s a great complementary winger. He goes hard to hard areas. He’s a great net-front guy, five on five, power play. He’s got a lot of sandpaper to him, as Bruins fans will know from his altercation with our other sandpaper guy.”

That would be Brad Marchand, who has had several dust-ups with Bertuzzi over the years.

“He has that playoff style,” Marchand said before puck drop. “He plays very, very hard. He’s skilled. He’s gritty. He gets inside.”

Advertisement

Bertuzzi and Marchand swing on each other during a 2018 Bruins-Red Wings game at TD Garden. Barry Chin

For now, Bertuzzi is likely to slot in as a third-liner for the Bruins, who at 47-8-5 entered Thursday 13 points ahead of Carolina in the overall standings. Like Hall and Foligno, his primary position is left wing.

The Bruins’ left-wing depth took another hit during Thursday’s game, when Marchand left in the second period with what the club called a lower-body injury. He tangled with Sabres forward Peyton Krebs and fell awkwardly, laboring a bit through two shifts after that.

Marchand finished with two shots and a minor penalty in 9:19.

During an injury-plagued season (lower body, hand/wrist, upper body), Bertuzzi sits at 4-10—14 in 29 games. He had a career-high 30-32—62 line last season in 68 games. Reports out of Detroit said his pace and outlook increased after the All-Star break.

In his midday news conference, Sweeney said the team is still assessing the lower-body damage on Hall, who was hurt Saturday in Vancouver, and Foligno, who came up limping Tuesday after a collision with big Calgary defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Surgery is not off the table for either.

“It’s not a short-term situation. We have time,” Sweeney said. “We have six weeks until the playoffs. It’s unlikely we’ll see one or either one of them before then, but again, to be determined.”

It’s unclear what happened to Hall, who collided with Vancouver’s Nils Aman with less than a minute remaining in the first period. The suddenness of the hit spun him around. Hall was left doubled over holding his face. He did not miss any time but did not appear to be skating at his usual speed the rest of the game. Thursday was his third consecutive missed game.

Advertisement

If placed on LTIR retroactive to the Vancouver game, Hall would be eligible to return March 21.

“Hopefully the two of them can get healthy soon, but it’s not looking good,” Montgomery said. “That’s why we needed to go out and add another player who can come in and help us win hockey games right now.”

Bertuzzi, listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds, did not reach the postseason during his seven years in Detroit, which drafted him in the second round (58th overall) in 2013.

However, the nephew of former NHL power forward Todd Bertuzzi was known as “Playoff Bert” for his heroics with the Red Wings’ AHL team.

Bertuzzi had a career-high 30 goals last season. Gregory Shamus/Getty

Over three postseasons (2015-17) in Grand Rapids, Bertuzzi set a franchise record for goals (23 in 42 games) and was MVP of the Calder Cup playoffs in 2017.

As a junior with OHL Guelph, the Sudbury, Ontario, product scrapped his way into the lineup (16 fights as a rookie in 2011-12) and became a clutch producer, leading the 2014 Memorial Cup in scoring (10-7—17 in 18 games).

Turk in the house

Team president Cam Neely brought a familiar face to the dressing room after practice: Derek Sanderson. Neely explained that he wanted the 76-year-old Bruins legend to meet Derek Forbort, who is named after him … In September 2021, Bertuzzi made headlines by being the only NHL player known to have refused a COVID-19 vaccine. He was unable to play the Red Wings’ nine games in Canada and forfeited more than $450,000 in salary. Canada eliminated its vaccine requirement for border crossing last fall, making Bertuzzi eligible to play there … Jeremy Swayman got the nod in net against Buffalo and got the win, making 26 saves … Forbort became the latest defenseman to sit. The Bruins were going with Hampus Lindholm paired with Charlie McAvoy, followed by Dmitry Orlov-Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton … The absence of Hall and Foligno meant the recall of Jakub Lauko, who started on the fourth line to the left of Tomas Nosek and Garnet Hathaway and scored twice. A.J. Greer filled Hall’s spot on the third line, to the left of Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.