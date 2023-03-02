With senior captain Peter Grace stepping forward, Belmont boys’ hockey blanks Chelmsford in Division 1 playoff opener

A four-year standout defensemen for Belmont coach Tim Foley, the senior captain is the subject of numerous postgame chats from opposing coaches.

It’s hard for Peter Grace to fall under the radar, given his 6-foot-3-inch frame.

On Thursday night, Grace scored twice to lead 10th-seeded Belmont past No. 23 Chelmsford, 4-0, in the first round of the Division 1 tournament at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

“I mean, the kid can really play,” said Foley. “He’s quick, he’s athletic, he’s got a cannon of a shot, he’s smart, he moves the puck well, he plays well on the power play.”

Grace played a 200-foot game, quarterbacking the power play in addition to forcing turnovers defensively. He scored his first goal after weaving through the neutral zone and ripping a shot under the crossbar. Then he one-timing a slapshot from the point from sophomore Adam Bauer off the right post and in on the two-man advantage.

“Knowing that I have good teammates behind me gives me bounds of confidence, just to be able to skate the puck up,” said Grace. “Throughout the season, I’ve definitely been entrusted more to go up the ice and rip pucks on net.

Senior captain Cam Fici posted a goal and assist and Bauer also tallied for the Marauders (14-6-3). Senior goaltender Greg Federico, who did not play hockey his first two years of high school before playing at the junior varsity level last season, made 14 saves to earn the shutout.

“He’s gotten better and he’s really calm in the net, he doesn’t panic,” said Foley. “For somebody with the lack of experience of him, to be able to stay calm in those situations, he tracks the puck pretty well.”

Sophomore Mark Bierwirth made 40 saves for the Lions (11-7-3).

Hingham 8, King Philip 1 — The third-seeded Harbormen (15-3-5) broke the first-round matchup open after a slow start against the 30th-seeded Warriors to advance to the Round of 16 against No. 14 Reading (Sunday) with a win at Canton Ice House.

Scoreless 10 minutes into the first period, Brady Gannon and Travis Rugg scored 1:24 apart for Hingham for a 2-0 spread. Aidan Brazel tacked on two goals in the second and Charlie Packard added one. In the third, Joe Hennessey scored twice and Mason Lemieux added a third goal.

“You think we’ve been here before, but most of the kids haven’t,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said. “They came out with an extra amount of passion.”

Senior Luke McLellan made 16 saves in his postseason debut for the Harbormen, who’ll be facing Reading for a second time this season. The teams skated to a 2-2 tie on Feb. 5 in the semifinals of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot in Woburn, with Hingham advancing in double overtime for tournament purposes. Grady Bianculli had the lone goal for the Warriors (12-6-3), which cut their deficit to 6-1 at 3:28 of the third.

Arlington 4, Westford 3 — Jake Russell scored in overtime as the sixth-seeded Spy Ponders (15-5-2) earned a tightly-contested first-round victory at Ed Burns Arena.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Winchester 3 — Luke Gerardi and Dom Reidy each netted a pair of goals, propelling the ninth-ranked Pioneers (10-10-1) to a first-round victory at New England Sports Center.

Division 2 State

Canton 3, Medford 0 — Travis Thomas, Jeffrey Chaput, and Brian Middleton each scored in a first-round win for the third-seeded Bulldogs (18-4-0).

Duxbury 11, Dartmouth 0 — Aiden Harrington (three goals) and Liam Bonner (two goals) were the catalysts as second-seeded Dragons (16-5-1) dominated the first-round matchup at The Bog. Sam Mazanec earned the shutout.

Tewksbury 2, Lowell Catholic 1 — Ryan Flynn scored the winner with 27 seconds remaining to play, lifting the top-seeded Redmen (19-1-1) to a first-round win at Breakaway Ice Center.

Wakefield 2, Plymouth North 1 — Senior Matt Elwell tapped in the winner in overtime to lift the No. 10 Warriors (12-7-3) to a dramatic first-round victory at O’Brien Arena.

Walpole 9, Somerville 0 — Junior Ryan Walsh exploded for four goals, including two in the first period, as the No. 4 Timberwolves (13-6-2) rolled to a first-round victory at Rodman Arena. Senior Griffin Curran also added two goals and senior Matt Bianculli tallied four assists.

Division 3 State

Dracut/Tyngsborough 3, North Quincy 1 — Senior Jake McDougall, senior Tommy Workman, and junior Colin Underwood each netted third-period goals to lift the No. 12 Middies (16-4-1) to a first-round victory at the Tsongas Center. Dracut will travel to No. 5 Watertown Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Essex Tech 3, Northbridge 0 — Brian DeLisio, Logan Casey, and Brady Leonard each tallied in the third period to lift the ninth-ranked Hawks (19-1-2) to a first-round victory at Essex Sports Center. Kyle Mahan posted the shutout.

Hopedale 6, East Longmeadow 2 — Senior captains Brady Butler (4 goals, 2 assists) and Jake Frohn (2 goals, 4 assists) recorded strong performances in a first-round win at Blackstone Valley IcePlex for the No. 13 Blue Raiders (10-9-2). Frohn notched his 100th career point.

Pembroke 2, St. Paul 0 — Junior Brandon Perry netted both goals for the No. 9 Titans (9-10-2) in a first-round victory at Hobomock Ice Arena. Both goals were assisted on by junior Brendan Abban and sophomore Colin Blake.

Division 4 State

Abington 6, East/West Bridgewater 1 — Juniors Hunter Grafton and Evan St. Martin each tallied two goals and one assist as the No. 11 Green Wave (11-10-0) coasted to a first-round victory. Junior Zach Buccigross (one goal, one assist) and senior Jake Quinn (three assists) also helped out in the win.

Amesbury/Whittier 7, Assabet 4 — Hunter Belisle netted two goals in a six-point night to lead the No. 19 Red Hawks (10-10-0) to a first-round victory. Brady Coburn and Matt Venturi each scored twice.

Dedham 1, Rockland 0 — Noel Adams posted a shutout and Ryan Benoit scored the lone goal for the No. 20 Marauders (9-12-0) in a first-round win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Bourne 1 — Seniors Aidan O’Reilly and Aidan Powers each netted a goal for the No. 7 Dolphins (14-8-1) in a first-round victory at Tony Kent Arena.

Grafton 5, Rockport 0 — Brady Keeler notched five points in a first-round win at Buffone Arena for the fourth-seeded Gators (19-2-0).

Nantucket 4, Northeast 2 — Mike Culkins notched a goal and an assist in a first-round win at Nantucket Ice Community Rink for the sixth-seeded Whalers (14-6-0).

Sandwich 7, St. Bernard’s 1 — Junior Chris Cardillo’s big night (three goals, two assists) propelled the No. 2 Blue Knights (15-4-1) to a comfortable first-round victory at Gallo Arena. Senior Colin McIver also tacked on two goals and junior Jack Connolly added two assists in the winning effort.

Shawsheen 4, Hamilton-Wenham 3 — Junior Chase Darcey netted the winner with 16 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the No. 5 Rams (17-3-1) to a tight first-round victory over the upset-minded No. 29 Generals.

Winthrop 3, Belchertown 2 — Mike Holgersen potted the winner in overtime, vaulting the third-seeded Vikings (17-3-1) to a first-round win.

