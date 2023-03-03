Reboot trend heads back to court with ‘Matlock’

When “Poker Face” premiered on Peacock, lots of writers, including this one, were comparing it to “Matlock,” among other old-school case-of-the-week crime series. Well, and I think you can guess what I’m going to say, “Matlock” is getting a reboot. CBS has ordered a pilot, which means the show won’t be as moody and explicit as HBO’s reboot of another classic legal drama, “Perry Mason” with Matthew Rhys.

In the long-running original “Matlock” series, Andy Griffith starred as Ben Matlock, a folksy but sharp defense attorney who winds up in dramatic courtroom confrontations. The new series is going to have some twists, most notably that this time, Matlock will be Madeline Matlock, and she’ll be played by Kathy Bates. You may recall that Bates played a TV lawyer for two seasons on the series “Harry’s Law.”