Labs at the mall? Why not. Top floor of CambridgeSide set to become lab space

The deal is a win for New England Development, which owns CambridgeSide along with a client of UBS Asset Management, and has spent the past several years reimagining the mall itself, with projects underway to transform both the former the Sears and Macy’s stores on the mall’s opposite corners into lab space.

Boston-based SmartLabs has leased the top floor of 100 CambridgeSide, with a plan to offer turnkey laboratory space that can be customized for life-science companies ranging in size from 10 to 100 employees. The facility will open late next year and, at 140,000 square feet, be the largest in SmartLabs’ portfolio.

The third floor of the CambridgeSide mall is going from shoppers to scientists.

Advertisement

“We’re fortunate that we’re in an environment like Cambridge that allows life-science to … be an attractive market,” said Douglass Karp, New England Development’s president. “We also have this floor that makes a lot of sense of that kind of use. It’s the perfect nexus where it all came together.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The plan to reposition the top floor of the mall itself has been years in the making.

In 2019, New England Development relocated third-floor retail tenants to the first and second floors and launched a conversion to office space, hoping in part that office would generate more daytime foot traffic for the stores below. At one point the mall operator was in talks with WeWork — then on an expansion binge that would soon end — to lease the entire floor, Karp said, but that deal never came together before WeWork’s failed IPO in 2019.

Then came COVID-19, and for a time the half-finished space housed an enormous public testing operation for the City of Cambridge. Today it’s an empty shell. Soon — like so many other empty buildings searching for a new purpose — it will be lab space.

Advertisement

Black Friday shoppers at CambridgeSide in Cambridge on Nov. 25, 2021. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

SmartLabs facilities are designed to be customized for a specific lab tenant’s needs, and the company handles back of house services needed for scientific discovery, such as equipment cleaning and chemical sorting, a proprietary setup the company has coined as “Laboratory-as-a-Service.”

The CambridgeSide facility will host “end-to-end lab services allowing (SmartLabs) members to develop therapeutics from discovery through production, all under one roof,” the company said on its website. That includes research and development labs and clinical manufacturing space.

“We are excited to bring our advanced capabilities to CambridgeSide and to expand our national network of labs and manufacturing centers that will scale up and scale out personalized medicine and other novel therapies,” said Amrit Chaudhuri, SmartLabs’ chief executive and cofounder, in a statement.

SmartLabs has two other locations in Cambridge, another in the Seaport, and a fourth at Boston Landing. They also operate a facility in South San Francisco and have two more underway in Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay Area.

A report last year from national real estate brokerage CBRE said it costs between $495 and $525 per square foot to fit out life-science space in Boston and Cambridge, meaning a 140,000-square-foot lab fitout at CambridgeSide could potentially cost more than $70 million. Karp declined to share expected buildout costs.

Cambridge officials have signed off on the additional fitout work needed to bring labs to the mall’s third floor, along with additional HVAC systems on the roof. Work is expected to last through next year, with SmartLabs opening in late 2024.

Advertisement

Even as construction goes on outside and, soon, above them, CambridgeSide’s first and second floors are pretty well occupied, Karp said, but the firm has “tried to isolate spaces where we can bring some life” to the mall. New England Development is also looking to revamp the existing food court into “a really exciting food pavilion,” Karp said.

“It’ll look very different than it does today,” he said.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.