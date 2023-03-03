Specialty food and drink, plant and culinary workshops, and vast horticultural displays at Utopia festival

The show, originating in Providence, was purchased in 2019 by a Black and female-led team to bring it to Boston. Jan Goodman is the owner and president of Cityscapes — a Boston-based business that creates biophilic designs, introducing nature into buildings through living walls, interior plantscapes, and the like — and primary owner of Utopia. She said the idea behind the event is to “eat, shop, drink, and be inspired.”

The Boston Flower & Garden Show is on hold this year, but a new plant-themed festival has taken root. Utopia , a horticulture and epicurean festival, is taking over three floors of Flynn Cruiseport Boston through Sunday.

The first floor’s sprawling garden displays are by Joseph Gray, a stone sculptor from Exeter, N.H., and Paul Miskovsky, a landscape sculptor based in Falmouth. Both artists have showcased previous work in the Boston Flower & Garden Show.

The floor will also include installations by Cityscapes and the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, an organization that helps build community through planting and educates about horticulture.

Goodman said Cityscapes’s garden is called “The Enchanted Forest” and features a hand-painted and -constructed 10-foot mushroom with a 20-foot backdrop that appears to lead into a forest with towering trees. There will be living Australian tree ferns and mosses and a gazebo with twinkling lights.

For hands-on plant designing, visitors can attend a terrarium-building workshop with Emerald City Plant Shop, from Norwood, and a floral-arranging workshop with ilex Designs, a florist shop in South Boston, on the second floor.

If participants have any plant-related questions, Goodman said they can ask at “The Gardener’s Toolbench,” a free “ask the experts” session every hour with speakers like Molly Williams, author of “Taming the Potted Beast” and Roger Swain, former host of “The Victory Garden” on PBS.

As for the epicurean part of the festival, visitors can also opt for culinary add-ons like a build-your-own charcuterie board workshop by Roche Bros and a “Caviar & Bubbles” workshop with caviar and champagne by Haute Caviar Company.

A wide range of food options will be available at the third floor’s food hall with menu items from Buck & Bloom, Dumpling Daughter, Johnny Pomodoro, and Mother Juice, along with cocktails, wine, and beer. There will also be music from Nantucket-based DJ Billy Voss from 5:30-7:30 p.m. every day of the festival.

Utopia will also serve an exclusive IPA from Stellwagen Beer Company in Marshfield called Boston Garden Party. The can has a custom design of the city covered in greenery.

“It has the skyline of Boston with all these vines and hops growing all over it,” said Goodman. “It’s really cute.”

Vendors will be featured on the third floor selling jewelry, candles, and other gifts — including Culture Pop Soda with prebiotic soda and Element Oasis with natural skin care and soaps.

For those who want to take plants home to create their own interior garden displays, Cityscapes will be bringing their TransPLANTed “roaming greenhouse” — a truck that sells different houseplants and donates their profits to a different local charity each month. All profits from March will be given to Breaktime, a nonprofit that helps young adults facing homelessness.

Utopia. Through Sunday. $15-$35. Flynn Cruiseport Boston, 1 Black Falcon Ave., Boston. eventbrite.com





Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.