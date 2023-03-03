Blind date: ‘It’s like she reads the whole newspaper and I just read the sports section’

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Hiking with his granddaughters

6 P.M. VIA ITALIAN TABLE, WORCESTER

FRESH PAGE

Fran I thought it could be a fun experience, maybe getting out of my comfort zone a little.

Liz I was a bit nervous as this was my first date in over 34 years. (My husband passed away over a year and a half ago.) I changed my clothes and double-checked Google Maps so I wouldn’t be late.

Fran I was early. Liz was right on time.

Liz Fran was sitting waiting for me.

Fran Liz was very well dressed. She looked about my age.

Liz I felt he was a little older than me, which was perfectly fine. He was taller than me, which doesn’t take much.

TRIP IN TIME

Fran We made small talk about the restaurant, where we lived, and how we cheated by looking at the menu online before we arrived.

Liz He seemed to be more at ease than I felt. I did get a sense rather quickly that he was a bit more reserved than I am.

Fran I discovered that, like me, Liz was a baseball and football fan. She also volunteered to go to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. I think I talked too much about my granddaughters and my planned trips to New Orleans and Normandy.

Liz We spoke about what we did before retiring, what we do to pass our time. He is a history buff and is going on a couple of trips regarding World War II in the next few months. We talked about what sports we follow and our feelings about Tom Brady’s second retirement.

Fran I ordered the chicken parm. It was very good. The service was excellent. I think the waiter realized that we were on a first date, so he wasn’t intrusive.

Liz I had the Bolognese. Food and service were great. We have both eaten here before and we knew the food would be really good.

PAST DUE

Fran I was pretty comfortable with Liz from the start. As we talked I think we felt more comfortable with each other.

Liz Although the conversation flowed easily enough, I felt that we had very little in common. As the date progressed it was obvious there just wasn’t that spark.

Fran Almost from the beginning I didn’t think things were going to work out. I think of myself as a down-to-earth, blue-collar guy. To me, Liz seemed more sophisticated. It’s like she reads the whole newspaper and I just read the sports section.

Liz I had a cup of coffee to end the meal and he paid the bill and we split the tip.

Fran I thought the date had run its course (we were there almost two hours, but it seemed a lot less). I think she felt the same way. We said goodbye. Liz went to the bathroom and I left. Not the classiest move on my part, but that’s just me.

Liz I thanked him for a nice evening and gave him a hug.

Fran No. There was no spark or chemistry. I never got the impression that Liz was interested, either.

Liz No, but I want to stay in touch as I want to hear about the two trips he is taking to see how they went.

POST-MORTEM

Fran / C-

Liz / B

