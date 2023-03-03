Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, March 6-12

Celebrate culture at the Chinese New Year Concert: Inheritance — Continuous. In its 12th year, the annual concert at Berklee Performance Center will include Chinese music, dance, and other live performances to usher in the new year. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 day of show, and discounted for Berklee students. berklee.edu/BPC

Thursday

Accessibility by Design

Attend The Larger Landscape Conversation: The Design of Disability and listen in to discussions about public design and accessibility. At the intersection of creativity and social justice, the event will feature advocate Victor Calise along with Elizabeth Guffey and Sara Hendren, both professors whose work touches on disability studies. The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Tickets range from $13 to $20, and are free for members and children 17 and under. gardnermuseum.org

Starting Thursday

Dance into the Weekend

Step out of your comfort zone with dance classes at Latin Night! Learn Salsa. Classes will be led by choreographers from the Larcom Theatre in Beverly. No experience or partner is required. Every Thursday, through April 13. Tickets are $20 (cash only) for drop-ins and $90 for a six-week class pass. Learn more at thelarcom.org.

Reopening Saturday

Dress to Impress

Head to Salem for the grand reopening of the Fashion & Design Gallery at the Peabody Essex Museum. The gallery, which features more than 180 contemporary and historical dresses, will unveil dozens of recent acquisitions from the collection of Boston womenswear entrepreneur Yolanda Cellucci. Tickets $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $12 for students. Free for members, youth 16 and under, and Salem residents. pem.org

Saturday-Sunday

Love Songs

Sing along to vibrant songs at the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus’ world premiere of Born This Way. Adapted from the children’s book A Peacock Among Pigeons, the show will include an original score from a Broadway composer, an eight-piece orchestra, and 200 singers. The show is at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Held at the New England Conservatory of Music’s Jordan Hall. Balcony tickets $41.50, orchestra tickets $66.50. bgmc.org

