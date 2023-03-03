Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Please, oh please, ask Perspective writer Megan Turchi to hang in there (“What I Didn’t Know About Having a Miscarriage,” January 22). My daughter just finished a very long journey to parenthood. But she didn’t give up and her beautiful baby was born January 7. She’s perfect and worth the wait.

My thanks to Turchi for having the great courage to share her story. It brings into stark relief a woman’s burden, both physical and emotional, in trying to have a family. We need to be continually reminded.

John Grange

Thirty-five years ago I had a miscarriage with a similar story to the author’s. IVF gave me my 31-year-old son, and my 26-year-old daughter just “happened.” I still think of the baby we lost and look at friends’ children the same age and wonder...

AnEarthmother

My hope for the writer is that when she does hold her baby in her arms, she will move from this pain to thankfulness. Without the sad passing of her son, she would not have the exact opportunity to meet her next baby — at least that is how I felt when I met my daughter after my miscarriage. My worst moment was at the ultrasound appointment when I was three-plus months’ pregnant and had started to spot. When the ultrasound tech told me that the baby was dead, then she left the room. I had to find my way alone to the Harvard Coop store for a pay phone to call my husband. My wish is that happiness is at the next turn.

Nan Porter

It must be so difficult to go through this and have it be treated as if it is not a really big deal by the medical establishment. American medicine needs to treat women better. Many people don’t realize that in addition to this great loss, in some states the procedure the writer went through (D&C) is now illegal because of the recent SCOTUS decision. Women who lose planned pregnancies deal with a host of issues. They need to be supported.

CambridgeNel

Landfill Debate

Bill Donahue’s “The Big Stink” (January 22) does an admirable job reporting on regional waste and recycling challenges in the context of Casella’s proposed landfill in northern New Hampshire.

The next 20 years will be critical to finding higher and better uses of our waste stream and it will require the participation, creativity, and collaboration of every stakeholder. Casella, having spent decades developing regional infrastructure, will continue to innovate and collaborate. Society rightfully demands that this be done in both an economically and environmentally sustainable way. Siting, permitting, building, and operating today’s modern infrastructure is costly and requires specific expertise in regulatory compliance and engineering. The best way to achieve true sustainability is through a regional approach that can be scaled in responsible ways.

Some will make the argument that waste and recycling should not cross borders, and New Hampshire shouldn’t dispose of waste from Massachusetts. It seems curious to put Casella’s North Country Environmental Services Landfill and its proposed Granite State Landfill at the center of the debate. In 2022, NCES took in around 20,000 tons of out-of-state waste, which accounts for less than 3 percent of the out-of-state waste that New Hampshire imports. The picture being painted of hundreds of thousands of tons of household trash from Massachusetts pouring into the NCES landfill is inaccurate.

Some readers may be left wondering why Casella would sue the Town of Bethlehem over something like taxes. Casella is willing to pay its fair share of property taxes. The missing context that readers deserve to have is that Casella experienced an increase in appraised value by the Town of Bethlehem that resulted in an increase in taxes equal to 4,700 percent. We applaud Mr. Donahue’s efforts to shine a light on these issues, and for telling more than one side of the story. Modern materials management is a complex industry and we’re proud of the infrastructure we’ve invested in and the people who provide their expertise to servicing our customers while protecting human health and the natural environment.

John W. Casella

I live in southern New Hampshire, nowhere near Casella’s proposed landfill site adjacent to Forest Lake State Park. Yet, as a New Hampshire resident, I am outraged that this is even being considered. Precious natural resources would be at risk and acres of wetlands would be destroyed. Why should we forfeit so much to profit an out-of-state waste removal company dumping out-of-state trash?

Cynthia Barrett

Donahue missed the boat by turning the focus to a “not in my backyard” issue. To emphasize the discord in the surrounding towns distracts from the real issue — and is exactly what Casella wants. Urgent attention must be given to this unnecessary and misrepresented proposal — and, if allowed, its devastating effects on the North Country. This proposed landfill would be a half mile from Forest Lake, negatively impact the Ammonoosuc and Connecticut Rivers, and be within very close proximity to other ponds, lakes, rivers, wetlands, and a fragile ecosystem. The issue we should be talking about is how to stop this environmental disaster. We stand to lose the North Country as we know it. There are other well-articulated and well-researched options for trash in New Hampshire.

Eileen S. Creedon

The article left out an important piece of the conversation: the question of whether a new landfill is needed at all. It’s not. In Massachusetts, 40 percent of our trash is banned materials that are required to be (but are not) recycled — such as cardboard and glass — or otherwise disposed of — such as tires. Much more is compostable. Enforcing our existing waste bans and creating the infrastructure for composting are no-brainer first steps the Healey administration can take to reduce the majority of our trash. That will go a long way toward putting an end to the terrible pollution and stress we’re causing our neighbors.

Elizabeth Saunders

Very informative. I own properties in New Hampshire and have longtime ties to the state but had no idea about the landfill business.

John T. Nightingale

Fair Fight

Dick Lehr has written an exceptional piece on America’s disgraceful prejudice against young Jane Bosfield, taking place in a supposedly enlightened Massachusetts (“The Courage of Miss Jane Bosfield,” January 22). Bosfield’s enormous integrity and perseverance against almost insurmountable odds are on full display. Her eventual success in overcoming oppression was a genuine reason for celebration. Unfortunately, as Lehr points out, her death notice did not include her most significant accomplishments.

Eddie Doherty

Bosfield was a remarkable and courageous woman. I am grateful that I am now familiar with this important, Boston-born unsung heroine.

Joani Katz

Lehr provided the eulogy and the celebration of her life she so richly deserved.

Pat Cucinotta

Thank you to The Boston Globe for the recent articles on Warren Seavey (December 25) and Jane Bosfield. I’d never heard of either of them before; both made important contributions to expanding opportunities for people of various backgrounds. They attest to the power of perseverance.

Elaine Gottlieb

