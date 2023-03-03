My first meeting with Afghan women when I was deployed with the Air Force gave me hope

As an Air Force public affairs officer deployed to Afghanistan with a nation-building team in 2009, I usually met with local men. Men were responsible for business dealings, and, unlike women, were unrestricted in public activities. Most were excited to meet with my military unit; we brought money and development to this small, rural province. But as the men observed my hands, my face, the hair protruding from under my helmet, many grew wary. Some slunk past to the male soldier beside me. Others brushed by gently, a hint at a handshake, a trace of a polite smile. A few bubbled over with enthusiasm; I was an intriguing anomaly.

Under my head scarf I felt awkward, itchy. I couldn’t get it to drape gracefully over my shoulders like the women around me in the Afghan schoolhouse. The frill stuck to the Velcro on my military uniform. Still, the women appreciated the gesture and told me I looked beautiful. They were radiant in bright, flowing fabric with faces made up to emphasize angular features and dark, kohl-lined eyes. This was the first time I’d seen them without their burqas and the first they’d seen me without my body armor.

The schoolhouse marked my first interaction with local women. They didn’t seem to notice the din of passing mopeds and the growl of our vehicles waiting just outside. I wondered if their excitement was for this civics training course on government structure, the Afghan Constitution, and women’s and children’s rights — lessons not included in their education system — or if they were mainly eager for the company. How often had they seen each other like this: expressive, open, vulnerable?

For the first time since my arrival in Afghanistan, conversation wasn’t a requirement; it was a desire. We’d learned a few Pashto phrases at training: Stop. Put your hands up. Don’t move. But without an interpreter, I didn’t know how to communicate cordially. I fumbled through haphazard greetings and then resorted to shrugging sheepishly. The women smiled and nodded graciously in return. A woman with deep wrinkles patted my hand. “Thank you,” she said. “Thank you.” For what, I didn’t know, but I wanted her to keep her calloused hand on mine. Her hand, her eyes, her smile could have belonged to my grandmother.

Across the room, a colleague chatted admirably in broken Pashto. A single mother, she worked four jobs, including with the Army National Guard. “Mothers are mothers everywhere,” she told the women via an interpreter. “As mothers we don’t work for ourselves. We work to make a better future for our children.”

I wanted to believe this gathering offered a glimpse at what that future might hold. Typically, women at Afghan meetings were relegated to the back while men sat up front making speeches. Some men refused to let their wives and daughters attend this course. “We will go,” they said, “and tell our women what we learn.” Afghan law required 27 percent of Parliament seats be held by women, but in the latest presidential election, many women couldn’t vote without a male escort. Posters in government buildings showed disturbing photos with a message I hoped was lost in translation; it seemed to say, “Don’t set your wife on fire.”

When the training ended, two young women pulled me aside, speaking in much better English than my Pashto. “Teacher say you are a writer,” one said.

“Well, I like to write,” I said. “Hopefully someday I will be a writer.”

“We are writers too,” the other woman said. “We want to write about our country.”

They were 22 and 24 and unmarried, surprising in a place where the average bride is around 16. They wanted to have careers, they told me; then they would think about family. Me too, I replied.

We giggled, like girls anywhere. Then they put on their burqas, and I put on my body armor, forgetting to be grateful that one day soon I would take mine off for good.

Lauren Kay Johnson is a writer in Seattle with an MFA from Emerson College. Her memoir, The Fine Art of Camouflage, will be published March 15.