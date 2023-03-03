Playful wallpaper and reclaimed wood help turn an old farmhouse bath into a showstopper

1 “Moving the toilet across the room and hanging the sink on the wall gave us enough square footage for a decent sized shower,” Hannah says.

Hannah and Cody Guilford say that this bath was the connection point between the two houses that comprise their clients’ home in Denmark, Maine. “One house was moved from across the street around 1920 with draft horses,” Cody says. “Then someone stole space from a bedroom to make this area into a bath.” With a bit of maneuvering, cheeky wallpaper, and budget-friendly finishes, the duo behind Heart & Hammer Homes turned the tired powder room into a handsome full bath. “Thoughtful choices turned a small room without much going for it into the star of the house,” Hannah says.

2 Classic schoolhouse-style sconces with white glass shades flank a gold framed mirror, an unexpected touch left over from the room’s prior iteration. “It’s the jewelry in the room” Hannah says.

3 Black wallpaper with hearts, flowers, and foxes from Transylvanian design company Mind the Gap adds color, whimsy, and a wow factor. “The high contrast palette feels modern but the pattern feels traditional,” Hannah says.

4 The porcelain wall-mounted sink has a vintage vibe that feels appropriate to the home and keeps floor space clear, while the matte black faucet channels the modern farmhouse look that the clients love.

5 Hannah salvaged wood for the wainscoting from a barn on the property. “The owners planned to demolish the horse stalls to turn the barn into a wedding venue, so they said I could help myself to the wood,” the designer says.

6 A vintage Turkish rug plays off the pattern of the wallpaper and counters the stark floor tile. “Classic penny rounds and subway tiles are clean, simple, and will last another hundred years,” Hannah says.

