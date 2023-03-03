For sale: Condos located near some of Boston’s top medical centers

CONDO FEE $673 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $660,000 in 2018

PROS Just a mile from the Longwood Medical Area, this penthouse condo is in the LEED Platinum-certified Oliver Lofts, a century-old storehouse converted in 2011. The unit has 12-foot ceilings with wood beams, exposed pipes, and iron hardware, plus southwest-facing windows that overlook Fort Hill Tower. Right of the entryway is a spacious living and dining area, where the kitchen features granite counters, shaker-style cabinets, stainless appliances, and laundry. There’s a roomy bath off the foyer, and one of the two bedrooms has a walk-in closet. The unit includes a garage spot and storage room, and the complex offers on-site management. CONS The building itself is inviting, but the streetscape still feels industrial.

The exterior of 156-168 Terrace Street #417, Mission Hill. Handout

Andrew McKinney, Donnelly + Co., 617-501-0233, donnellyandco.com

$749,900

The living space of 145 Pinckney Street #329, Beacon Hill. Handout

145 PINCKNEY STREET #329 / BEACON HILL

SQUARE FEET 640

CONDO FEE $736 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $510,000 in 2022

PROS This newly remodeled unit is in the 1952 River House complex between Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Common, just steps from Charles Street. Enter into a main living area featuring hardwood floors, designer brass hardware and light fixtures, and a richly hued accent wall at right. The kitchen at left has quartz counters and backsplash, gold-finished steel sink, and stainless appliances. Large living room windows look out at the Charles River, and a glass door opens to a private riverview balcony. The bedroom has paneled walls and sits across from the updated bath. The building includes concierge service, laundry, and a common roof deck with sensational city views. CONS No deeded parking.

The exterior of 145 Pinckney Street #329, Beacon Hill. Handout

Delince Louis, Metropolitan Group at Compass, 617-945-6207, metropolitangroupma.com

