Board grants parole for Ramadan Shabazz, convicted of murder in 1971

In its decision on Thursday, the parole board wrote that Shabazz, while serving a first-degree sentence, “demonstrated immediate contrition and invested in self development despite serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.” The board said he also “invested in making reparations for his offenses.”

Ramadan Shabazz, 73, has spent decades in prison, time that he dedicated to betterment , education, and mentoring. The Governor’s Council agreed to commute his life sentence in December, making him eligible for parole.

A man convicted more than 50 years ago for killing two security guards during a botched robbery at a Dorchester supermarket , and has spent much of the time since expressing remorse for their deaths, was granted parole in a unanimous decision by the state parole board, officials said Friday.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached Friday.

Shabazz earned two college degrees while behind bars and participated in 54 programs while tutoring other inmates, the board said in an October report where they recommended clemency for Shabazz.

Shabazz, born James Hall, also changed his name and his religion.

Born in South Carolina, Shabazz moved to Boston with his family when he was 9 years old. After graduating from Jamaica Plain High School, he was drafted into the Army at the height of the Vietnam War. Overseas, he developed an addiction to heroin and came home with post-traumatic stress disorder.

On Aug. 14, 1971, Shabazz and another man, Raymond White, shot two security guards while robbing the Freedom Foods supermarket in Dorchester. The guards, Harry T. Jeffreys and Calvin Thorn, died at the hospital.

Police found Shabazz at a nearby apartment wounded and bleeding. They recovered several bags containing $19,325 in cash and another $7,000 hidden in a vacuum.

Shabazz told authorities the day of the robbery “was a blur” to him because he was “tripping off LSD,” according to the parole board’s October report. He said he agreed to participate in the robbery to pay off a drug debt.

Shabazz was convicted after three hours of jury deliberation and was sentenced to death. The Supreme Judicial Court vacated his death sentence in 1976, reducing it life without parole.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.