Boston Globe photographers receive awards for ‘truly remarkable’ images

Suzanne Kreiter was awarded Best in Show for her photos of a Rhode Island family whose world crumbled when they lost their two-bedroom apartment and were left without a place to live. The project, titled “ How a hard-working, middle-class family spiraled into homelessness ,” was written by Alexa Gagosz.

Globe staffers swept the top categories in the 2022 Boston Press Photographers Association’s annual contests . Erin Clark was named Photographer of the Year, followed by runner-up Jessica Rinaldi.

Boston Globe photographers were recently honored with several top awards for their work.

The Globe also dominated the Pictorial category, with Rinaldi taking first and third places, and Craig F. Walker earning second. Jonathan Wiggs received an honorable mention in the same category.

Advertisement

Other top three prizes in individual categories went to Clark (general news, feature), Kreiter (feature, feature picture story), Rinaldi (politics, news picture story, animal/environment), Barry Chin (sports action), Pat Greenhouse (portrait), Walker (politics), and Jim Davis (sports portfolio).

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Hundreds of displaced Ukrainians press against a metal fence on as they patiently wait to be seen by a Boston-based group called Cash for Refugees in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Photo by Erin Clark. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“The photo staff’s ability to consistently sparkle, and liven up the pages of the paper and website is truly remarkable,” Bill Greene, director of photography at Globe, said in an e-mail.

Nancy Barnes, editor of the Globe, congratulated the photographers for their achievements.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented photojournalists at the Globe, as reflected in these awards,” she said in an e-mail. “We could not tell the story of Boston, and New England, without them.”

The 2023 Best of Photojournalism Competition, sponsored by the National Press Photographers Association, recognized the Globe’s editing team. Photo editors Leanne Burden Seidel, Kim Chapin, and Lloyd Young took second place in the Newspaper Picture Editing Team of the Year category.

Kreiter, along with the Globe photo editing and design team, captured first place in the Digital Feature Story category for her photos documenting the Rhode Island family grappling with homelessness.

Advertisement

In the Pictures of the Year International competition, the Globe was named a finalist in the Online Storytelling: Daily Life category for Clark’s portraits of Kate Price, a visiting scholar at Wellesley College who spent years trying to piece together memories of childhood abuse. The project, titled “Kate Price remembers something terrible,” was written by Janelle Nanos.

“Year in and year out they continue to outperform and I couldn’t be prouder,” Greene said.

John Tlumacki received an honorable mention in the 2022 Boston Press Photographers Association’s annual contests for this photo of Bill Purnell taking a 20-minute ice bath in a backyard dunk tank. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Jessica Rinaldi was the runner up for Photographer of the Year at the Boston Press Photographers Association’s 2022 annual contests. One of the images in her portfolio was of Fatima Lemus, who posed for her quinceañera photos in Piers Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Jim Davis received second place in sports portfolio in the Boston Press Photographers Association’s 2022 annual contests. In this photo, Jayson Tatum (right) and Celtics fans erupt after his basket at the buzzer defeated Kyrie Irving (left) and the Nets 115-114. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jonathan Wiggs received an honorable mention in pictorial in the Boston Press Photographers Association’s 2022 annual contests. In this photo, a person's orange coat adds another splash of color to a mural in Fields Corner in Dorchester. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.