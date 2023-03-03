In fatal police shootings, how do Mass. prosecutors respond?

But in cases where police are the ones who fire their weapons, district attorneys face the tall task of investigating their co-workers, and at times even their friends — a challenge that some criminal justice observers have proposed changing amid a recent string of fatal shootings. One prosecutor, for instance, has increasingly sought inquests in such cases, or an independent review by a judge.

District attorneys — the top prosecutors in every county — regularly work side by side with local police, bound together by the responsibility of seeking justice for Massachusetts residents, often in response to unspeakable acts of violence within the community.

“There’s obviously a conflict of interest ... so the more you can remove [investigations into police] from the local law enforcement, the better I think it is,” said Robert Bloom, a criminal procedure professor at Boston College Law School.

He noted that as elected officials, district attorneys must maintain their reputation with both the public and with rank-and-file officers, who often testify in court for prosecutors. The desire to stay within the good graces of police, he added, can make it difficult for a district attorney to go against one of their own.

“The ramifications are somewhat great,” he said. “So some DAs are reluctant to do that.”

The question of how to investigate police shootings has taken on new weight in recent months as a series of police shootings have led to public outcry, including the police shooting of a college student in Cambridge in January that sparked demands from community advocates for greater transparency and an independent probe.

In that case, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan chose to seek an inquest, something her office has done before. But few of the state’s 11 district attorneys follow the same practice, and a review of several offices found there is no uniform way that the state’s county prosecutors handle police shootings.

In 2020, state legislators proposed giving the attorney general the authority to decide whether deadly force cases can be properly handled at the county level, but the plan didn’t make it into the final version of the state’s sweeping police reform law. Such a law is in place in other states, including New York, which gave investigative authority to the attorney general after the controversial fatal police shooting of Massachusetts college student Danroy “DJ” Henry in that state in 2010.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, who took office in January, said she would consider taking on this responsibility if the legislation is re-introduced.

Campbell, who has already tasked the attorney general’s office with setting up a police accountability unit, said the office’s internal working group on government accountability will assess whether the office can play a greater role in investigating shootings that involve the police.

“I have heard the calls that an AG‘s office could be independent and have a better vantage point when reviewing those types of cases,” she told the Globe. “So it’s something that the working group will explore.”

But many district attorneys maintain that they are more than capable of fairly investigating police shootings in their own communities.

“Most of the expertise in investigating homicides rests in the offices of the district attorneys,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. “We’re on the scene from the beginning. We have the most knowledge, the most information, the most access to information ... and the [attorney general’s] investigators generally don’t investigate homicides.”

Morrissey’s office is one of several district attorney offices that work with State Police investigators to determine whether an officer acted wrongfully in deadly use of force cases. In Hampden County, which also partners with State Police investigators, a spokesman for District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the office’s chief trial counsel may also help oversee the investigation as “an extra set of eyes.”

Gulluni investigated his first police shooting in January 2022, and was faced with another one just last week, when State Police troopers in Springfield fatally shot a man near the MGM casino.

In a statement, Gulluni said that his office will “move expeditiously in order to provide all those concerned and the public with clear and objective findings.”

The use of a judicial inquest to investigate a police shooting continues to be a rare practice in Massachusetts. But Ryan has requested six inquests into fatal police shootings in her decade in office, and told the Globe last month that she will continue to do so.

The inquests provide a layer of independent oversight, make investigations more transparent, and give the public more confidence in their outcome, Ryan said, adding that inquests give families unprecedented access to see and hear from witnesses. Although inquests are closed to the public, the family of the person killed and their attorney may attend the proceeding and ask questions, as can the officers under investigation.

“I think for anyone who loses a loved one, under whatever circumstances, one of the most difficult pieces is really knowing what happened,” she said.

Ryan first sought a judicial inquest into the February 2018 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Alan Greenough in Reading. After a judge found that Reading police officer Erik Drauschke’s actions “amounted to criminal negligence,” Ryan’s office indicted Drauschke on manslaughter charges, marking the first time a law enforcement officer had been charged with an on-duty death in Massachusetts since 1991.

Drauschke was acquitted after a jury trial in November.

Kim West, an attorney at the Ashcroft law firm and former criminal bureau chief at the attorney general’s office, said the use of inquests nationally has “picked up speed” in recent years, as public concern for accountability in cases of police misconduct and deadly use of force has increased.

“Because the person in charge of the inquest is a judge, not the DA’s office, the statute in and of itself makes [the process] independent from the police and from the DA’s office,” West said. “The judges who are assigned to do these inquests, they’re not biased. ... I don’t think they are at all influenced by the DA’s office, and they make their own determinations.”

The state’s prosecutors have mixed opinions on the use of inquests, with some saying it absolves the district attorney of their responsibility to investigate officers in their own community. But Morrissey, who said his office has not used inquests to look into deadly use of force but remains open to the option, stressed that regardless of the judge’s findings, it is ultimately the district attorney who must decide whether to indict the officer.

One high-profile case that Morrissey’s office investigated was the fatal police shooting of Juston Root, who was killed after leading police on a chase from Boston into Brookline in 2020. Morrissey’s investigation cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

Another option district attorney offices have used to avoid accusations of bias is appointing a special prosecutor — someone from outside the county — to look into cases where there may be a conflict of interest. A spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, for example, said the office may assign a special counsel to probe a police shooting “if an internal investigation presents a conflict.” That is how the office handled the investigation into the police shooting of Root, before he crossed the city line into Brookline. Last month, that investigation cleared officers of wrongdoing for shooting Root in Boston.

Robert Galibois, who was sworn in as the district attorney for the Cape and Islands in January, said he sees the advantage to having district attorneys continue to investigate police shootings, considering the resources they’ve historically had to investigate homicides. But he also sees the benefits of having an independent eye in investigations, including a review from a statewide officer such as the attorney general.

Still new to the job, Galibois hasn’t yet had to respond to a police involved shooting. But he said his office views inquests and special prosecutors as “another tool in the toolbox” — and is prepared to use any of those options to ensure an unbiased investigation.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.