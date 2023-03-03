Federal appeals court dismisses lawsuit by Whitey Bulger’s family blaming prison officials for his murder

The US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., ruled that prison officials have broad discretion about where to house inmates or whether to isolate them from other inmates, and under federal law they can’t be held liable for using that discretion to send 89-year-old Bulger to US Penitentiary Hazelton and placing him in general population.

A federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death suit filed by the family of James “Whitey” Bulger, ruling Friday that US Bureau of Prisons employees can’t be held liable for transferring the notorious gangster and longtime FBI informant to a West Virginia prison where he was beaten to death by fellow inmates in 2018 less than 12 hours after his arrival.

In its 28-page decision, the court found that a federal judge had properly dismissed the suit last year and also properly denied a request by Bulger’s family for prison records “related to potential missteps by prison employees” when addressing security and medical concerns as they orchestrated Bulger’s transfer.

In the lawsuit, Bulger’s family had described him as “perhaps the most infamous and well-known inmate” in federal prison since Al Capone and alleged he was “subjected to a risk of certain death or serious bodily injury by the intentional or deliberately indifferent actions” of prison officials. A lawyer for the family could not be reached for comment on the decision Friday.

The former South Boston crime boss was serving a life sentence after his 2013 conviction for killing 11 people while running a sprawling criminal enterprise from the 1970s through the 1990s.

In December, the Justice Department inspector general found that mismanagement, confusion, and incompetence by the Bureau of Prisons led to Bulger’s slaying on Oct. 30, 2018, the morning after his arrival at Hazelton, where he was placed in general population alongside organized crime figures from Massachusetts who had a motive to harm him.

Bulger was publicly identified in the late 1990s as a longtime FBI informant who provided information against local Mafiosi and his life had been chronicled in books and movies.

Inmates yelled “rat” for an hour after Bulger’s arrival at Hazelton and several of them had already placed bets on how long he would survive, according to the report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The report faulted prison officials for keeping Bulger, who was in a wheelchair and had a serious heart condition, in solitary confinement at a Florida prison for eight months prior to his transfer, quoting the longtime gangster as telling officials in September 2018 that “he had lost the will to live.”

In August, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, a Mafia enforcer from West Springfield who is serving a life sentence for two gangland murders, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, of Lowell, were charged with repeatedly striking Bulger in the head, causing his death. A third former inmate, Sean McKinnon, a Vermont native, was charged with serving as lookout during the brutal attack. All three men have pleaded not guilty to charges related to Bulger’s slaying and are awaiting trial.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.