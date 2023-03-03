Got junk? These Westwood teens can handle it.

It started with a good find. On his first junkyard venture, amidst hundreds of pounds of garbage, McKinney found a working speaker and took it home. He started returning to the dump regularly, bringing back audio equipment and reselling it on Facebook Marketplace.

Since then, McKinney and his brother, 17-year-old Jacob McKinney, have transformed an interest in discarded items into JunkTeens , a successful junk removal business and fast-growing brand.

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure — a message 19-year-old Kirk McKinney Jr. took to heart when he began his daily visits to the junkyard in Westwood three years ago.

Advertisement

“It was really the first time that I was introduced to working for myself,” McKinney said. “I just started scouting the whole dump for everything that I could sell. … I was carrying full-size flat-screen TVs home on my bicycle.”

McKinney connected with the staff at the dump, who then invited him to help with a junk removal job, planting the seed for an idea that would soon grow to be his own company.

“After doing it for a while, I developed a passion for junk removal,” McKinney said. “To me, every day is a new treasure waiting to be discovered.”

Two years later, an excited McKinney ran into his little brother’s room with an idea for a business name — thus, the JunkTeens brand was born.

“I like seeing young people starting businesses like this,” said MiMi O’Shea, a client, when asked why she chose to hire JunkTeens. “Everybody’s kind of gone corporate and then you have these kids that are very bright and physically work hard.”

Steve Woodworth, another JunkTeens client, heard about their business through word of mouth and had seen the company’s 14- and 16-foot branded dump trucks driving around town.

“Their success is based on high integrity, high character, delivering on what they promise,” Woodworth said. “I think the question for them now becomes how do you … scale up?”

Advertisement

The brothers know exactly how, and already have begun to put their plans in motion.

In just the last two months, JunkTeens signed a lease for a warehouse, finalized a partnership with Dave’s Hot Chicken, and bought a second dump truck. They’re expanding on social media, preparing to release merchandise, and planning to hire more teens over the summer.

The warehouse, according to McKinney, will serve as a headquarters — a physical space for the JunkTeens crew to hang out and also store items they acquire on jobs.

“In the junk removal industry, it’s crazy how many people throw away perfectly good items,” McKinney said. “We’re using the warehouse to sell, donate, [and] repurpose … so that they don’t all end up in landfills.”

The McKinney brothers have been called to remove everything from a pinball machine to a hot tub to an 800-pound furnace. While most of the junk goes to the dump, the McKinneys resell some of their best finds and preserve others.

“Some of these items are priceless to me,” McKinney said. He added that he plans to create a museum to display his favorite scrapped items and a YouTube channel to document the weirdest finds.

While the JunkTeens YouTube channel is still in its infancy, the TikTok account boasts more than 25,000 followers. Youthful appeal helps distinguish the JunkTeens from their competitors, according to McKinney.

Advertisement

“We’re probably the only ones that they’re our age that have something on this scale, so I think we have a lot of influence,” McKinney said. “With our young minds, we have a lot of power to make some big changes.”

Both Jacob and Kirk balance JunkTeens with being full-time students at Westwood High School and Babson College, respectively. Although it’s sometimes challenging to manage both schoolwork and their business, Kirk McKinney said his education will help him continue to grow JunkTeens in the long run as an entrepreneur.

“This is probably a business that I’ll stick with for a while,” McKinney said. “I’d be happy doing this for my whole life.”





Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.