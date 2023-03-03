In honor of Women’s History Month, Quincy to host ‘Remember the Ladies’ program

The City of Quincy on Saturday will salute the achievements of five local women and the legacy of Abigail Adams with a free public program in honor of Women’s History Month.
“Remember the Ladies,” a tea and conversation, will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Quincy High School, city officials said in a statement.
Honored will be Quincy Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Erin Perkins, Quincy Choral Society Music Director Sarah Labrie, ManetHealth CEO Cynthia Sierra and Quincy Community Action Program CEO Beth Ann Strollo.
Sara Martin, editor-in-chief of the Massachusetts Historical Society’s Adams Papers, will also be presenting a remembrance of Abigail “Nabby” Adams Smith, daughter of John and Abigail Adams, the statement said.
Kimberly Bookman, a reporter for 7News, will host the event, the name for which is inspired by a request Abigail Adams famously made in a letter to her husband, John Adams, in 1776, urging him and other members of the Continental Congress to give more rights to women in the new nation.
“Women’s History Month is a perfect time to celebrate some remarkable women here in our community,” said Mayor Thomas P. Koch, according to the statement. “We celebrate Abigail’s legacy in the spirit of each of these women.”
