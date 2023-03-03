In honor of Women’s History Month, Quincy to host ‘Remember the Ladies’ program

The City of Quincy on Saturday will salute the achievements of five local women and the legacy of Abigail Adams with a free public program in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Remember the Ladies,” a tea and conversation, will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Quincy High School, city officials said in a statement.

Honored will be Quincy Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Erin Perkins, Quincy Choral Society Music Director Sarah Labrie, ManetHealth CEO Cynthia Sierra and Quincy Community Action Program CEO Beth Ann Strollo.