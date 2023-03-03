Krupps’ challenge to The Rashi School: Offer more financial aid

To access the grant, the pre-kindergarten to eighth- grade school needs to raise $4 million by July 31, 2024, which would also become part of the fund, according to Adam W. Fischer, Rashi’s head of school.

Newton resident George Krupp, a founding partner of the real estate investment firm Berkshire Property Advisors, and his wife Lizbeth have agreed to donate $2 million to create a fund at The Rashi School that would expand tuition aid to families earning less than $350,000.

A Jewish independent school in Dedham has an opportunity to become more affordable to middle-class families as a result of a new challenge grant.

The Krupps, who are providing the donation through their Krupp Family Foundation,created the challenge to inspire the Rashi community to support education access and affordability for Greater Boston-area middle-class families, the school said.

“We are just tremendously grateful the Krupps chose Rashi as the recipient of this outstandingly generous match,” Fischer said. “They are longstanding supporters of Rashi, and philanthropic leaders of the Greater Boston Jewish community. I’m confident their leadership will inspire other donors to allow us to raise the $4 million and unlock this funding for middle-tier affordability.”

George Krupp is a former campaign chair of Combined Jewish Philanthropies and a founder and former teacher at Gann Academy, a Jewish day school in Waltham. He and members of his family are longtime supporters of Brandeis University’s Nathan Perlmutter Institute for Jewish Advocacy, which they helped establish.

The Rashi School in Dedham.

Through a previous $11.25 million challenge in 2015, the Krupps have helped five Greater Boston Jewish day schools — including Rashi — to become more accessible to middle-class families.

“I view day schools as the main producers of Jewish leadership in the United States,” George Krupp said. “Unfortunately, they’ve become unaffordable. The model is unsustainable, especially as it relates to the middle class. The Krupp Fund for the Future of The Rashi School was established to ensure the Rashi education is accessible for middle-class families.”

Rashi is a Reform Jewish school that serves 275 students from across Greater Boston. Founded in 1986, the school seeks to provide “a rigorous academic education through a Jewish lens,” Fisher said. Also distinctive are collaborative programs Rashi offers with the senior living facility NewBridge on the Charles on their shared 162-acre campus, which allows seniors and students to interact.

Annual tuition at Rashi starts at $31,500 for kindergarten students, rising gradually to $44,000 for eighth-graders (pre-school is $23,000). But helped by the previous Krupp funding and other “generous philanthropy,” Fischer said the school has worked to expand affordability, with nearly half its students now receiving tuition aid.

“We are honored by the Krupps’ phenomenal support, which has motivated the board to think aggressively and offer additional financial incentives over the next three years that we expect will be well-received by prospective families,” said David Grossman, president of Rashi’s Board of Trustees.

Fischer noted that about 80 percent of those students currently receiving aid would meet the income criteria of the new fund.

If it succeeds in matching the grant, the school hopes to begin making use of the new fund for the 2024-25 school year.

“It’s a tremendously exciting moment for us,” Fischer said, adding that the school’s partnership with the Krupps “doesn’t end here. George has lots of other ways to support our community, ways for schools to be vibrant places going forward. So it’s great to be working with him.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.