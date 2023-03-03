New York woman alleges her L.L. Bean boots weren’t waterproof, files federal lawsuit

Attorneys for Linda Lenzi, a resident of Monroe County, N.Y., filed the suit Feb. 17 on behalf of her and “all others similarly situated,” a cohort that allegedly numbers more than 100 people with financial claims exceeding $5 million, the minimum threshold for federal class action eligibility, court papers show.

A New York woman has filed a federal class action lawsuit against L.L. Bean, alleging the iconic outdoor apparel company based in Maine mislabeled the boots she purchased for more than $100 as waterproof, exposing her to “water leakage” that seeped into the footwear on an “inclement weather day,” legal filings show.

Advertisement

The suit was filed in federal court in Rochester, N.Y. The company, based in Freeport, Maine, hadn’t filed a formal response to the suit in court as of Friday morning.

“We are aware of the lawsuit pertaining to waterproof labeling,” said L.L. Bean spokesperson Amanda Hannah in a statement. “We look forward to addressing these claims through the legal process. We do not comment on pending litigation.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

According to the civil complaint, Lenzi bought a pair of Women’s Storm Chaser Boots with a zipper closure from an L.L. Bean store at a mall in Victor, N.Y. in March 2020 for roughly $100 to $125, based on “labeling and advertising representing that the boots were ‘waterproof.’”

Lenzi learned the claim wasn’t accurate, court papers allege.

“After purchasing the Mislabeled Boots, Ms. Lenzi experienced water leakage into the interior of those boots after wearing them outside on an inclement weather day in or about April 2020,” the complaint said.

“Had Ms. Lenzi known the truth that the Mislabeled Boots were not ‘waterproof,’ despite their labeling to the contrary, she would not have purchased them,” the complaint said.

The filing said non-waterproof zipper closures for footwear are significantly cheaper than waterproof zipper closures.

Advertisement

“L.L. Bean purchased cheaper non-waterproof zipper closures, put them on its Products without using a waterproof gusset, and then mislabeled, warranted and otherwise advertised the Products to consumers as ‘waterproof’ in a manner that ensured consumers would not miss the claim,” the complaint said.

And according to the filing, L.L. Bean started walking back its waterproof claims after receiving what’s known as a “pre-suit notice” letter in April 2022 from Lenzi’s lawyers.

Since the letter went out, the filing said, L.L. Bean has “modified retail webpages” to acknowledge the zippers aren’t waterproof.

“This after-the-fact disclaimer is too little, too late for Plaintiff and other purchasers who purchased the Products trusting L.L. Bean to live up to its ‘waterproof’ promises and expecting its Products to meet the high standards associated with the L.L.Bean brand,” the complaint said.

A listing on the L.L. Bean website for Women’s Storm Chaser Boots, the pair that allegedly dashed Lenzi’s hopes for a dry trek, said Friday that the boots, while boasting “tough-as-nails durability” are “not waterproof” and not “designed to stay submerged in water.”

They are, however, best “for snow, slush, rain and colder weather,” the site said, adding that a pair can be had for $139.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.