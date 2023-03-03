MBTA inspecting ceiling panels across system after near-miss at Harvard station

Gonneville said corrosion likely caused the insulation panel to fall Wednesday around 4 p.m. The MBTA will release video footage of the panel giving way on Friday.

“We are extremely fortunate that there wasn’t an injury as a result of this,” MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said Friday, noting that the aluminum panels dated to the late 1970s. “It was very close.”

Two days after a 20- to 25-pound ceiling panel fell near the platform at the Harvard MBTA stop, nearly striking a passenger, officials said Friday they are inspecting all such panels across the transit system and will remove them as necessary.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to really have a full audit done within a couple of weeks, but certainly, preliminary audits are already underway,” Gonneville said.

As of Friday afternoon, workers had removed about 10 of the aluminum panels from the Harvard Red Line station, he said.

“Those panels have been in place since about 1978, according to our records,” he said. “We do believe this panel was in a wet state and it did show signs of corrosion, and more than likely it was caused by that wet state that it had been in for these number of years.”

In 2021, outside engineers conducted a “detailed safety inspection” at Harvard station and found no visible defects with the panels, Gonneville said.

During the system-wide inspection, the MBTA will permanently remove problematic panels, which serve no structural purpose, he said. There are 400 to 500 panels in Harvard station alone, he said.

“Obviously aesthetics are important, but the safety of these stations, the safety of our system is of greater importance,” Gonneville said. “And right now, that is the reason why I’ve made the decision that I have.”

Not all stations have ceiling panels like the one that fell at Harvard, Gonneville said.

Advertisement

Peter D’Angelo, who works and lives near the station, was nearly hit by the panel. He was heading up the stairs after stepping off a southbound train, D’Angelo said Wednesday.

“By the time I got up the second stair, I heard a big bang behind me,” D’Angelo said. “I turned around and was met by black dust to the face.”

D’Angelo said he saw another person even closer, right next to where the panel fell. Thankfully, they told him they were unhurt, he said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.