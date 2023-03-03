More snow is on the way. But it won’t stick around long in Boston.

The worst of the storm is expected to be well north of Boston, especially in Maine and Northern New Hampshire.

Low pressure will move across Cape Cod Saturday. The track of this low will surge warm air north, and although the storm begins as snow, it will eventually change to rain. This will prevent any sort of truly significant snow accumulation from occurring in most of eastern Massachusetts.

There will be no problems this evening with the weather. Clouds will continue to thicken the first part of the night, and snow will arrive from southwest to northeast between roughly 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. You can expect it to start in Boston around midnight.

Advertisement

Snow arrives around midnight in Boston, but changes to a mix by morning. WeatherBELL

The precipitation will come in quite heavy when it arrives. At first, there could be snowfall rates of one, or even one and a half inches per hour, for a short time in the early morning. If you happen to be traveling at that time, expect it to be slow going on the roadways. If you’re plowing, know that most snow will be on the ground by 7 or 8 a.m. tomorrow.

A brief burst of heavy snow is likely early Saturday before the warmer air changes everything to mostly rain. WeatherBELL

Accumulation forecasting remains tricky because the precipitation is coming in quickly, and temperatures are within a degree or two of rain versus snow. These numbers could fluctuate a bit, but here’s a good idea of what you should expect tomorrow morning.

If the east wind brings in warmer air farther west, a coating to 2 inches will move inland; this is especially true over Essex County.

Potential snow accumulation can range from a coating to 8 inches in Massachusetts. Dave Epstein

Boston could see a coating of snow to 2 inches from late Friday night to Saturday morning. Dave Epstein

During the daylight hours, snow will transition over to sleet and rain. North of Route 2 is where the heaviest snow will be and where it will last longest. For those spots with over 4 inches of snow, because of the heavy, wet nature of it, there could be scattered power outages. Wind will be more of a factor in this particular storm than in the one earlier this week.

Advertisement

With temperatures well above freezing Saturday afternoon, there will be more melting of new snow. NOAA

This time of year, even with cloudy skies, a higher sun angle helps to melt the snow on asphalt surfaces, so I expect travel to quickly improve after 9 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures are so marginal for snow with this system, if it was happening in the daylight ours, it would be even less.

The predicted snow depth map for pre-sunrise Saturday has very little snow along the coastline, an indication of mild ocean air coming into the region from the east. WeatherBELL

Sunday and Monday will be dry with sunshine returning. Temperatures will be near 40 on Sunday and into the 40s on Monday. You’ll notice the wind continuing but it will not be excessive. Another weather system brings rain or snow showers on Tuesday before a return to dry weather in the middle of next week.

Early indications are for colder-than-average conditions in the middle of March, with late frost and freezes impacting a very early blooming season over the mid-Atlantic. This has the potential to ruin early flowers in those areas.



